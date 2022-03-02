Early Free-Agent Contracts Eagles Must Consider

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a good position to improve the roster after a 9-8 season in the first year of head coach Nick Sirianni's tenure.

Not only will they have the 15th, 16th and 19th overall selections in the NFL draft to work with, but they also bring in an estimated $20.9 million to spend in free agency. They can even work that number all the way up to $42 million through simple restructures, per Over the Cap.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is still in his rookie contract, and the Eagles only have four players with cap hits of more than $10 million. They are in a good place to be a contender for some difference-makers on the open market.

Based on their budget and team needs, here are a few contracts they should be mulling over before the legal tampering period starts on March 14.