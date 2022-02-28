Fantasy Basketball 2022: Players to Target for NBA Week 19

1 of 3

AJ MAST/Associated Press

With Isaiah Jackson's ankle soreness hopefully behind him and Myles Turner out of the lineup, Jackson is seizing his moment.

This year's 22nd overall pick has pumped in double-digit points in six of his last seven games, and the only omission was a contest in which he exited after 22 seconds with an ankle injury and never returned. Even with that goose egg included, he has averaged 13.4 points on 66.1 percent shooting over this stretch, plus 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in only 18.2 minutes per night.

It'd be nice if the Pacers threw more floor time his way, as his performance is clearly asking for it. During the four games in which Indy has entrusted him with 20-plus minutes this season, he's been good for 17.8 points on 65.9/40.0/75.0 shooting, 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

If Indy ups Jackson's run this week, look out. The Pacers have four games on the docket, and they're all against bottom-third defenses: the Orlando Magic (twice), Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards, per NBA.com.