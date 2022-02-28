Fantasy Basketball 2022: Players to Target for NBA Week 19

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Players to Target for NBA Week 19February 28, 2022
The stretch run of the fantasy basketball season is exactly that: an all-out sprint to the playoffs and, ideally, a league title shortly thereafter.
With everyone motoring toward the same goal, though, the degree of separation in league standards is microscopic.
The impact of each week's results becomes exponentially magnified, so now is the time to put your best foot forward. To help with that process, we'll spotlight three waiver-wire targets—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—who are trending up and deserving of lineup consideration.
Isaiah Jackson, PF, Indiana Pacers (47 Percent Rostered)
With Isaiah Jackson's ankle soreness hopefully behind him and Myles Turner out of the lineup, Jackson is seizing his moment.
This year's 22nd overall pick has pumped in double-digit points in six of his last seven games, and the only omission was a contest in which he exited after 22 seconds with an ankle injury and never returned. Even with that goose egg included, he has averaged 13.4 points on 66.1 percent shooting over this stretch, plus 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in only 18.2 minutes per night.
It'd be nice if the Pacers threw more floor time his way, as his performance is clearly asking for it. During the four games in which Indy has entrusted him with 20-plus minutes this season, he's been good for 17.8 points on 65.9/40.0/75.0 shooting, 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.
If Indy ups Jackson's run this week, look out. The Pacers have four games on the docket, and they're all against bottom-third defenses: the Orlando Magic (twice), Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards, per NBA.com.
Tre Mann, PG/SG, Oklahoma City Thunder (25 Percent Rostered)
Tre Mann is a top-40 scorer over his last four outings. Among the players averaging less than his 21.8 points per game over this stretch are: reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, D'Angelo Russell, Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram.
That feels notable, even if the sample size is admittedly minuscule.
Could this just be a hot streak? Sure, but hot streaks can get you noticed in the Sooner State. Oklahoma City's rotation is thin to begin with, and the injury bug—perhaps coupled with a desire to improve draft lottery odds—has made it even slimmer.
That should mean Mann's minutes (29.2 over his last 13 contests) are here to stay. His scoring might rise and fall, but his good nights can be great. He can also be a sneaky-good source of steals (1.4 over this stretch) and threes (2.4), so he shouldn't function merely as a one-category specialist.
Justise Winslow, PF, Portland Trail Blazers (45 Percent Rostered)
Justise Winslow has quietly emerged as one of the trade deadline's top winners, as a move from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Blazers freed up the former lottery pick to grab a boatload of opportunities with his new club.
He has stuffed the stat sheet ever since.
It took him just one game to snag a starting spot, and assuming his Achilles injury isn't serious, he could soak up major minutes for a Portland team missing a slew of players, including Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic.
In six games as a Blazers starter, Winslow has averaged 13.1 points on 44.9/34.8/62.5 shooting, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks. His across-the-board contributions are intriguing enough for deep teams to give him a look despite the fact his immediate outlook isn't great with this injury looming over his head and Portland being the league's only team with just two games this week.