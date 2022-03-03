Sleeper College Football QBs with Potential for Turnaround Seasons

0 of 10

L.E. Baskow/Associated Press

A year ago, not many people were talking about Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Utah's Cameron Rising, Oregon's Anthony Brown, Kentucky's Will Levis or Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. At the end of the year, though, those guys had posted exceptional seasons.

That's a great thing about college football: You never know which players will creep onto the radar and blindside you with a terrific campaign.

Whether it's guys who've always posted ho-hum stats, those who haven't gotten real opportunities to shine or others who've dealt with injuries, plenty of buzzless quarterbacks hold that same potential this year.

It wouldn't be a surprise if high-profile transfers Kedon Slovis, Dillon Gabriel or Jayden Daniels had a great season. In those cases, a change of scenery should do them well. Others, though, such as Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei are looking to re-grab headlines but aren't exactly flying unnoticed.

This list is about those guys many have forgotten about or are being slept on. They've got the tools (and the opportunity) to rebound and do big things.