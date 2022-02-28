Chiefs' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 season ended with an overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Still, it was the Chiefs' fourth consecutive appearance in the conference title game, and they came up just short of a third straight trip to the Super Bowl.

So it's reasonable to think that Kansas City could be among the leading championship contenders in 2022, especially if it makes its roster even better this offseason. And it will have the opportunity to start doing that March 16, which is when NFL free agency begins.

Over the Cap projects the Chiefs to have about $11.2 million in cap space, but they could make moves over the next few weeks to create more financial flexibility. That would allow them to be fairly active on the free-agent market depending on which roster holes they want to try to fill before the 2022 NFL draft in late April.

Here's a look at some of the biggest needs Kansas City could address with free-agent signings.