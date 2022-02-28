Chiefs' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

Chiefs' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free AgencyFebruary 28, 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 season ended with an overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Still, it was the Chiefs' fourth consecutive appearance in the conference title game, and they came up just short of a third straight trip to the Super Bowl.
So it's reasonable to think that Kansas City could be among the leading championship contenders in 2022, especially if it makes its roster even better this offseason. And it will have the opportunity to start doing that March 16, which is when NFL free agency begins.
Over the Cap projects the Chiefs to have about $11.2 million in cap space, but they could make moves over the next few weeks to create more financial flexibility. That would allow them to be fairly active on the free-agent market depending on which roster holes they want to try to fill before the 2022 NFL draft in late April.
Here's a look at some of the biggest needs Kansas City could address with free-agent signings.
Safety
This could be one of the Chiefs' biggest needs or end up not being one at all. It depends on the future of Tyrann Mathieu, who is set to hit the free-agent market after spending the past three seasons in Kansas City. The 29-year-old safety continues to play at a high level and could be pursued by numerous teams.
If the Chiefs bring back Mathieu, then they will be set at strong safety, as he has started 47 games during his tenure with the team. But if they can't work out a deal with him, they will need to find a player who can fill that large hole in their defensive backfield.
In the latter scenario, Kansas City would almost certainly look to the free-agent market, and potential targets could be Marcus Maye, Jabrill Peppers and Devin McCourty. Maye (28) and Peppers (26) are young enough that they could sign multiyear deals, which would help the Chiefs fill the role for some time.
But Kansas City's best option would be to re-sign Mathieu, a three-time All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowler.
Wide Receiver
If the Chiefs want to take their offense to another level, they could benefit from having a strong veteran No. 2 wide receiver to play alongside Tyreek Hill. At the least, they are going to need to go to the free-agent market to add some receiving depth this offseason.
While Hill and Mecole Hardman are under contract for 2022, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson are both hitting free agency. So if Kansas City doesn't bring back either of those receivers, it won't have many proven playmakers behind Hill and Hardman on the depth chart.
Hill and tight end Travis Kelce will continue to be quarterback Patrick Mahomes' top targets, but the Chiefs could use a solid third option in the passing game. Free-agent wide receivers such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Williams may be great fits. And Smith-Schuster has interest in coming to Kansas City, according to a recent report by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.
Kansas City's offense has been potent in recent years, but another strong receiver could help it to put up even better numbers. Smith-Schuster has shown what he's capable of in the league, so he could be the perfect playmaker for the Chiefs to sign.
Defensive End
Last season, the Chiefs ranked 29th in the NFL with 31 sacks. That makes it obvious that they need to acquire some pass-rushers who can help them generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2022.
This could be something that Kansas City addresses during the draft, as there are some solid edge-rushers in the class who could be long-term fits. But the Chiefs' defensive front is lacking top talent and depth, so they may also look to free agency to find more help, especially if they cut Frank Clark to clear cap space. Melvin Ingram, Alex Okafor, Jarran Reed and Derrick Nnadi are already set to hit free agency.
While some of those players could return to Kansas City, there are other free agents who may provide an upgrade to the team's pass rush. Jadeveon Clowney could be an intriguing fit. He had a strong 2021 season for the Cleveland Browns, proving he can still play at a high level.
No matter whether it's through free agency, the draft or both, the Chiefs need to add pass-rushers to their roster this offseason. Otherwise, their defense again will be unlikely to realize its potential in 2022.