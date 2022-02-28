Eagles' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

The Philadelphia Eagles made plenty of progress in 2021. They brought in new leadership in the form of head coach Nick Sirianni, who then guided the team to nine wins and a wild-card berth in his first season at the helm.

With a roster featuring quite a bit of young talent, Philadelphia could be in a position to soon make deeper postseason runs, after it lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round this past season. The Eagles have solid core players to continue to build around moving forward.

However, if Philadelphia hopes to keep making progress, it will need to fill some of its roster holes. Some of those can likely be addressed via free agency, as the Eagles are currently projected to have $18.5 million of available cap space, per Over the Cap. And they could have more depending on the moves they make between now and the start of free agency on March 16.

Here's a look at some of Philadelphia's biggest needs that it could address with free-agent signings.