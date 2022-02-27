How to Improve Ronda Rousey Before WWE WrestleMania 38 Match vs. Charlotte Flair

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE WrestleMania 38 arrives April 2, yet plenty of work remains as far as getting the audience invested in the build to Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair on Night 1 of the event.

The announcement of the match following Rousey's return at the Royal Rumble didn't generate a ton of excitement. From a storyline standpoint, it made more sense to go with Rousey vs. Becky Lynch given the unfinished business between the two.

Moreover, Rousey proved during her initial run with the company that she is best suited to being a heel. With Charlotte Flair being positioned as the top female heel on SmackDown, WWE had no choice but to turn Rousey face for the feud.

While it hasn't gotten off to the strongest start, the rivalry can be improved with a few small tweaks to Rousey's character. She's been away from the squared circle for three years, so it's hardly surprising that it's taken her time to find her footing again.

This is how WWE can go about improving The Baddest Woman on the Planet ahead of her marquee SmackDown Women's Championship clash with Flair on The Grandest Stage of Them All.