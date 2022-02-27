Quick Takes: Vince McMahon Wrestling at 'Mania, AEW's Top Babyface MJF?, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Cody Rhodes' All Elite Wrestling departure and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's rumored in-ring return had plenty of people talking in the wrestling world last week. That buzz carried over, with quite a bit going down in the worlds of WWE and AEW.

After almost a decade of inactivity, WWE chairman Vince McMahon may be looking to step back in the ring for WrestleMania 38, according to a new report from POST Wrestling's John Pollack. It's expected to be part of a program with Pat McAfee leading into The Show of Shows, kicking off with their interview on Thursday.

Of all the names rumored to take part in 'Mania this year, Vince is the one that reeks the most of desperation in terms of the lengths the company is willing to go to in order to generate excitement for the event.

AEW, meanwhile, looks to be bringing in more talent in the weeks ahead. As exciting as these arrivals are, it's important to focus on the stacked roster the promotion already has and those who are killing it in their current roles, including MJF, Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle MJF's brilliant babyface promo on the latest Dynamite, what's next for Cesaro as he enters free agency, the pros and cons of WWE unifying its top titles and more.