Ranking the Greatest Modern-Era WWE Wrestlers Who've Never Won a World Title

Some people love Baron Corbin, others despise him but there is no denying that he is one of the most effective heels on WWE programming over the last five years.

A big man who debuted with the look of a kickass biker, has he transformed himself in that span to be a Raw authority figure, the King of the Ring, a down-on-his-luck loser, and now, an obnoxiously happy villain. He has found success in every single role, working with top stars like Roman Reigns along the way.

The fans hate him, he embraces every character and gets the absolute most out of it.

He is so good at getting the fans to boo him as loud, if not louder, than anyone else on the show that it is a wonder his company has not taken the opportunity to crown him by putting either the WWE or Universal Championship on him.

Of course, being on SmackDown at this time makes it incredibly difficult for that to happen given the unheard-of run of Roman Reigns, but there have been times in the past when the proverbial trigger could have been pulled and WWE held off.

Taking into consideration everyone else on this list, Corbin feels like the most likely to get a run with one of the titles. Hopefully, he has that opportunity while he is still in his athletic prime because he moves like few big men of his size and style could imagine.





