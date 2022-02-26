Johnny Knoxville Is Going to WrestleMania, Hook's Next Feud, More Friday Fallout

1 of 4

Zayn appeared in the ring to celebrate winning back the Intercontinental Championship he feels was stolen from him almost 15 months ago—when Big E beat him for it on the December 22, 2020, episode of SmackDown.

He gave an energetic promo about righting the wrong that had been done to him and said he was more than willing to give Shinsuke Nakamura a rematch when he returns from the injury he suffered at Zayn's hands last week.

This was when Johnny Knoxville made his entrance. After a little back-and-forth trash-talking, the Jackass Forever star challenged Zayn to a match for the belt at WrestleMania 38.

Zayn refused before he unleashed a beating on Knoxville that ended with a Helluva Kick. While nothing was made official, it's just a matter of time before this match is booked.

WWE loves to bring in celebrities for matches. We've seen everybody from Snooki to Stephen Amell to Maria Menounos suit up for action, so this is not new or surprising. However, it could end up being hilarious.

Not only is Zayn one of the funniest people in WWE, but he is an incredibly gifted wrestler who could get a good match out of just about anybody. With Knoxville's willingness to put his body at risk, this might just be one of the most memorable celebrity bouts in 'Mania history.

Then again, if he wins the title, a lot of fans are going to be furious. We just had a long reign by Nakamura that devalued the title because he was never booked to defend it, so the last thing anybody wants is a champion who won't even be there every week.

This will be a fun little joke of a match, but it has to end with Zayn retaining if WWE doesn't want to upset the apple cart.