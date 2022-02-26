NCAA Tournament 2022: February 26 Stock Watch for Men's Bubble Teams

9 of 9

St. Bonaventure's Resume: 18-7, NET: 82, RES: 50.5, QUAL: 72.3, 10th Team Out on Bracket Matrix

Four Most Recent Games: W vs. Saint Louis, W vs. Massachusetts, W vs. Duquesne, W vs. Rhode Island

Dayton's Resume: 20-8, NET: 47, RES: 58.5, QUAL: 44.0, Fifth Team Out on Bracket Matrix

Four Most Recent Games: W vs. George Washington, W at Rhode Island, W at Saint Joseph's, W vs. Massachusetts

We've already discussed VCU as a team on the rise, but St. Bonaventure and Dayton are also making positive strides in the quest for a multiple-bid Atlantic 10.

For the Bonnies, the predictive metrics are the biggest deterrent. They have three Quadrant 1 wins (at Saint Louis; Boise State and Marquette on a neutral floor) and no terrible losses, but they are hovering in the 80s in the NET alongside Rutgers—albeit with fewer and less impressive top-tier victories.

They recently swept Saint Louis, though, and they have a huge opportunity coming up Tuesday at VCU. If both teams hold serve Saturday (VCU at UMass; St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's), the winner of that one might slide into play-in game territory. If it's a nail-biter of a win, it won't do much to improve the Bonnies' NET or KenPom rankings, but it could push them up to around 40th in the resume metrics.

For the Flyers, the predictive metrics are rock-solid, thanks to a scoring margin of plus-12.0 points per game in A-10 play. (In particular, the 68-50 win over St. Bonaventure and the 82-52 win at short-handed VCU were enormous.) But the three Quadrant 4 losses are an awful lot to overcome.

Five or so years ago when the selection committee used to put a little extra emphasis on last 10/last 12 games, those November home losses to UMass Lowell, Lipscomb and Austin Peay wouldn't be so bad. After all, they're 19-5 since that brutal start, including an outstanding neutral-site victory over Kansas. But nowadays, when evaluating a resume, you might as well throw every result in a hat and pull them out one-by-one while ignoring the date.

That said, the committee absolutely must consider the fact that we're talking about early-season results for what might be the youngest team in the country. The Flyers' primary seven-man rotation consists of a true-freshman point guard, a true-freshman center, two guys who transferred in this past summer and three "redshirt freshmen" who did play last season.

Shouldn't a team that lost six of its nine leading scorers from 2020-21 be afforded somewhat of a mulligan for the first two weeks, especially when it is playing much better since then?

If Dayton closes the regular season with wins over La Salle, Richmond and Davidson, it would be the regular-season A-10 champion and would likely be headed for the NCAA tournament.