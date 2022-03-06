Eddie Kingston, Wardlow and the Real Winners and Losers from 2022 AEW Revolution

Eddie Kingston, Wardlow and the Real Winners and Losers from 2022 AEW RevolutionMarch 7, 2022
All Elite Wrestling put its full roster behind AEW Revolution 2022 with 12 confirmed matches. Each contest had story behind it while including some of the most talented wrestlers on the roster.
The show as a whole was another rousing success for the company. However, no matter how much a company puts behind a show, certain talent will rise and fall. There will be winners, and there will be losers.
Eddie Kingston won the big match Chris Jericho said he couldn't by making The Influencer tap out. Wardlow ran through a dangerous and cunning field in a ladder match to earn a TNT Championship shot.
CM Punk reached out to the old-school Ring of Honor fans with a surprise entrance and a performance that made him look twenty years younger. He even bled like he was a much younger man before Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley followed suit.
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Thunder Rosa was a highly anticipated clash between two of AEW's most dominant women, but frequent interference in an overlong clash took away from their work.
Add in some surprises debuts from Williams Regal and Swerve Strickland, and it was a big show for so many that fully defined AEW's style over four hours. These were the real winners and losers from this event.
Winner: Eddie Kingston
Going into AEW Revolution 2022, the story was that Eddie Kingston could not win the big match. He had great performances against CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and more, but he could not get the three count at the end.
Part of that was down to The Mad King's focus. He wanted to hurt his opponents often more than he cared about winning. However, at the end of the day, wrestlers need wins, especially in AEW where title shots only come after building a record.
This was an important momentum shift for Kingston, who also gave The Influencer arguably the best match of his AEW career. The clash was physical, intense, and heavily story-driven.
The Mad King deserves to finally get his big title run with AEW before long. This could very well be the first step. He just beat arguably the best known wrestler on the entire AEW roster.
Winner: Wardlow
Wardlow walked into this match with the most story to tell, but he was not the biggest star in the fight.
He had to deal with the energy of Keith Lee, the unique tactics of Orange Cassidy, the power of Powerhouse Hobbs, the careful strategy of Ricky Starks and the veteran wherewithal of Christian Cage.
In the end though, he walked in and walked out of this match with complete confidence. It was infectious. This was a star-making performance from a man so close to breaking out. He now has a chance to add his first championship to his legacy.
Add to that, Wardlow finally fought back against MJF. He did not help his employer beat CM Punk, actually helping The Best in the World win. Wardlow came out of this night with serious fan support and excitement.
Of course, there is the constant question of what MJF will do in response. He could force Wardlow to give that shot up. He could force Wardlow to lay down for him after becoming TNT champion. Wardlow's contract with MJF is a constant mystery that will be played out in the coming months.
Winners: Old-School ROH Fans
It was announced on AEW Dynamite that Tony Khan had bought Ring of Honor with limited details on what that entailed. Many ROH fans can be justifiably concerned about the company's future.
While that future is still uncertain, CM Punk vs. MJF was completely delivered for the old-school ROH fan. The Best in the World came out to "Miseria Cantare" by AFI, and once the bloody Dog Collar match got under way, Punk brought out a series of old-school moves.
We saw the ROH Hall of Famer lock in the Anaconda Vice and pulled out a Shining Wizard. Punk got as bloody as he did in his indie heyday.
This feud had already played on Punk's ROH history, but this match solidified it. This was as ROH as a hardcore match can get, and if this is the way AEW will play to the legacy of the company, at least there will be some great callback for the devoted fans.
Losers: Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker
Up to the AEW Women's Championship match, AEW had not missed. While Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. have too much chemistry to have a bad match, repeat interference distracted completely from this action.
Rosa won this match at multiple points, but Rebel and Jamie Hayter got involved to save the champion. It felt very anti-AEW the way that everyone distracted from the action. The Doctor looked like a paper champion in this match after a great run retaining legitimately with just a few shortcuts.
This was a shame because so much had been put behind this rivalry. Rosa had all the build she needed to dethrone Baker, the first woman in a long time that felt ready.
It is still a possibility that Rosa gets a rematch and dethrones The Doctor. It would make sense given how much interference took away from the action. It is just a shame that this was the only dud on a great night.
Losers: The Original Black-and-Gold NXT
One last time, AEW has taken a victory over WWE NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars. After sending the original black-and-gold brand to Tuesday, WWE tore apart a well-liked brand to create a more strictly defined developmental show.
As part of that transition, WWE let go of many men that helped defined the original NXT. Many talented wrestlers were let go to facilitate a new vision. Several of those men showed up at AEW Revolution and showed out.
Keith Lee was a force in the six-man ladder match, taken out of the action just in time to make sure Wardlow could win. Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish all had title matches on the card and delivered even without winning.
The former Isaiah "Swerve" Scott arrived as Swerve Strickland, signing his AEW contract. The crowd immediately embraced him with a "Swerve's House" chant.
Finally, in the most shocking debut of the night, William Regal arrived after the brutal match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to separate them. The heart of NXT, the general manager that defined the black-and-gold era, was standing in an AEW ring.
Winners: Fans of Blood in Wrestling/Losers: Those Who Don't
AEW has never been afraid to get violent and bloody. While many have grown accustomed to WWE's style, avoiding any form of blood possible, this alternative has fully embraced a style from an older time.
WWE sent an official statement to the Toronto Sun in response to the bloody war of Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford and The Bunny on the December 31 edition of AEW Rampage. It was meant to work as a rallying cry against AEW's bloody focus.
However, it served more as proof that there is a distinct difference between these companies. AEW is not interested in pure family entertainment. This is for a different audience that has embraced it like we saw at AEW Revolution.
CM Punk and MJF bled buckets in their brutal Dog Collar match. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley made sure they ended their match with matching crimson masks. Hangman Adam Page left with a clean face for once, which was a surprise as he has often bled in the ring to stay AEW world champion.
This is the AEW way. Those who love it got exactly what they wanted. Those who hate it will likely not be able to get on board with this alternative product.