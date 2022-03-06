Eddie Kingston, Wardlow and the Real Winners and Losers from 2022 AEW Revolution

0 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling put its full roster behind AEW Revolution 2022 with 12 confirmed matches. Each contest had story behind it while including some of the most talented wrestlers on the roster.

The show as a whole was another rousing success for the company. However, no matter how much a company puts behind a show, certain talent will rise and fall. There will be winners, and there will be losers.

Eddie Kingston won the big match Chris Jericho said he couldn't by making The Influencer tap out. Wardlow ran through a dangerous and cunning field in a ladder match to earn a TNT Championship shot.

CM Punk reached out to the old-school Ring of Honor fans with a surprise entrance and a performance that made him look twenty years younger. He even bled like he was a much younger man before Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley followed suit.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Thunder Rosa was a highly anticipated clash between two of AEW's most dominant women, but frequent interference in an overlong clash took away from their work.

Add in some surprises debuts from Williams Regal and Swerve Strickland, and it was a big show for so many that fully defined AEW's style over four hours. These were the real winners and losers from this event.