Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Lita, Raw/NXT Crossovers and More

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported Saturday that several key figures backstage were blown away by the reception for Lita in her Raw Women's Championship match with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber.

It is not surprising that the Hall of Famer was greeted with a hero's welcome. A trailblazer, sure, but she was also arguably among the most popular performers of her time. It was not out of the realm for the fiery redhead to generate a reaction on par with those for the likes of The Rock or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at the height of her popularity.

People appreciated the way she changed the perception of what a woman could do between the ropes, and justifiably so.

Her comeback story and the fact that fans could see she was invested and not merely collecting a paycheck helped fuel that reaction and enhanced the match with Lynch.

That there were people blown away suggests those in power underestimated the connection between Lita and fans, a mistake they are not likely to make again.