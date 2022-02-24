Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Lita, Raw/NXT Crossovers and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Lita, Raw/NXT Crossovers and MoreFebruary 24, 2022
Lita returned to the squared circle in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for a Raw Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch and left the wrestling world marveling at her phenomenal performance.
The reaction of the fans to her showing blew away management, a topic that headlines this week's collection of WWE rumors.
Joining the company's surprise at the overwhelming positivity of Lita's return to the ring are the latest on the recent crossovers between Raw and NXT, an update on the WrestleMania 38 card and a report on plans for the March 5 show from Madison Square Garden featuring WWE champion Brock Lesnar.
WWE Impressed with Lita Following Elimination Chamber
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported Saturday that several key figures backstage were blown away by the reception for Lita in her Raw Women's Championship match with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber.
It is not surprising that the Hall of Famer was greeted with a hero's welcome. A trailblazer, sure, but she was also arguably among the most popular performers of her time. It was not out of the realm for the fiery redhead to generate a reaction on par with those for the likes of The Rock or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at the height of her popularity.
People appreciated the way she changed the perception of what a woman could do between the ropes, and justifiably so.
Her comeback story and the fact that fans could see she was invested and not merely collecting a paycheck helped fuel that reaction and enhanced the match with Lynch.
That there were people blown away suggests those in power underestimated the connection between Lita and fans, a mistake they are not likely to make again.
Update on Recent Raw and NXT Crossovers
Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer reported that the recent crossover between Raw and NXT will continue and become the norm moving forward.
Recently, Dolph Ziggler has appeared in NXT, hyping a championship match with Bron Breakker. Tommaso Ciampa, whom Ziggler defeated Tuesday night on the show, has been popping up on Raw.
Considering both shows air on USA Network, it makes sense that WWE would look to do some crossover between them, potentially bringing new eyes to an NXT program that could use them.
Ziggler has already done wonders for the brand, elevating its profile but also providing himself a platform upon which he can come across as a bigger star after years of languishing on Raw and SmackDown.
If handled correctly, the partnership can benefit both sides, with NXT receiving the Raw rub and underutilized stars on Monday nights getting the star treatment on Tuesdays.
Bringing awareness to the struggling third brand is a great idea, and if that means introducing some of those young stars to the Raw audience, so be it.
WrestleMania 38 Card Update
WWE has a "working plan" for the WrestleMania 38 card, per H Jenkins of Ringside News.
"It is important to note that these plans are never 'locked' in WWE," Jenkins wrote. "In fact, we were told that that locked 'is a weird word' around WWE. 'Nothing is locked until it happens' because plans can always change."
It would be easy to see why some fans might think the company may not have all of its WrestleMania plans ironed out, what with the number of open challenges flying around Raw and real questions about what the biggest show of the year will have to offer for some of the SmackDown stars.
We know Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will battle in a blockbuster champion vs. champion match and that the Raw and SmackDown women's title matches are set. But there are still major stars awaiting their roles at The Showcase of the Immortals.
What does Edge do? Is Kevin Owens really wrestling Steve Austin or just eating a stunner? What's up with Seth Rollins?
There are so many questions, and at this point, a little more than five weeks away from the show, few answers. That there is a "working plan" is at least comforting. Now it would be nice to see that plan in motion.
Plans for WWE March 5 Show at Madison Square Garden
Paul Heyman may have a massive opponent for Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden on March 5, but that show is still not slated to stream on Peacock, per Johnson.
WWE will have cameras on-hand as always, but there are no plans for the show to be aired as it happens.
Not only did Heyman mention MSG during the opening segment of Raw on Monday night, but Lesnar himself also mentioned it Friday's SmackDown in Hershey, Pennsylvania. This was most likely a calculated attempt to create a buzz and sell tickets for both shows.
It makes sense too.
WWE is a touring company. Creating excitement for the upcoming shows on its schedule, whether or not it is struggling to sell tickets, makes sense. Why not make the people who will sit in the stands excited to be there?
Recently we have seen that some shows are difficult to watch when an audience is disconnected or does not appear fazed by anything going on. Create energy and make fans excited to see the stars, and the result will be better television for the audience and more energetic performances from the Superstars themselves.
Do no be surprised if WWE does more of this, ensuring fuller arenas and fans are excited for what the company has in store for them.