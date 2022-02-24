Terminus 2 Results: Winners, Grades Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: Terminus

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of the second Terminus Pro Wrestling pay-per-view.

The first Terminus event was held on January 16 and featured talents from all over the wrestling world coming together. We saw people from AEW, Impact, GCW and Ring of Honor.

With Shane "Swerve" Strickland appearing for the second event, Terminus was looking to make this show even bigger than the first.

We also saw Jonathan Gresham defend the ROH World Championship against Mike Santana of Proud and Powerful among the many other matches on Thursday.

Let's look at everything that went down at the second live Terminus special.