Ranking the 10 Best Hitters Entering the 2022 MLB Season

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

This is fun, but not the easiest question to answer: Who are the top 10 hitters in baseball?

What kind of hitters are we talking about? Power hitters? Contact hitters? Guys who just get on base, one way or another?

Our B/R team has done an excellent job breaking down some of these differences. You can find rankings for the game's top power hitters here and the top contact hitters here.

In this exercise, we shorten it up a bit to marry these ideas and determine the game's top hitters entering the 2022 season.

Truth is, there are far more than 10 players worthy of being in this conversation. But we narrow it down based on a combination of career performance, last year's production and expectations for sustaining it in 2022.