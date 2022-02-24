Bulls' Most Pivotal Matchups After 2022 NBA All-Star Break

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Despite momentarily wobbling without Lonzo Ball or Alex Caruso, the Chicago Bulls made it to the NBA All-Star break with a .644 winning percentage that's tied for the Eastern Conference's best.

After spending much of the early campaign raising the ceiling, Chicago has since officially moved the goalposts. What might have qualified as a successful season back in December no longer cuts it.

Assuming Ball and Caruso return to full strength, the Bulls have the star power and depth to turn this season into something special. Maybe really special.

But there's a stretch run to tackle first. Given the lack of separation atop the East—the Bulls are both tied for the top seed and only 2.5 games up on the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks—every remaining contest feels critical. The following three just happen to carry some extra importance.