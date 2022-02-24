Celtics' Most Pivotal Matchups After 2022 NBA All-Star Break

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics went from being maddeningly inconsistent to too hot to touch.

Since Jan. 8, this club has 16 wins to show from its past 21 games. If that sounds like a ton, that's because it is. Only the NBA-best Phoenix Suns have a better record over this stretch.

So are these the real Shamrocks fans should expect to see the rest of the way? Or might Boston have taken advantage of some breaks in the schedule to punch a few pounds above its weight class?

The following three contests—the most critical ones left on the schedule—will go a long way toward answering those inquiries.