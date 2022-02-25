Fantasy Booking Spicy Trades Between WWE and AEW

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

As a wrestling fan, it could be argued the current generation of wrestlers is the best in history, bringing the ideal combination of in-ring athleticism, mic work and storytelling to rings around the world.

Two of the companies at the forefront of the movement are WWE and AEW, but wrestling fans are never satisfied and always looking to fantasy-book. With so much talent in both companies, people naturally begin to wonder what a trade would look like if the two sides could ever agree on a deal.

Here are several trade ideas that would help both brands keep their rosters fresh while adding name recognition and mainstream attention.

Jade Cargill for Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan and Bayley

Video Play Button Videos you might like

One of the most interesting trades would be Vince McMahon and company doing whatever they could to get their hands on the incredibly talented Jade Cargill. As one of AEW's premier female performers, Cargill has the look, power and mental toughness to be a top star for a long time.

Add in the fact that the TBS champion could easily find herself cast in mainstream movie roles in the future, and WWE would give up a haul to snag the talented performer. And AEW would be looking for multiple wrestlers in return.

First, Tony Khan should receive an already established and wildly popular performer like Bayley, who would be one of the top heels on Dynamite and Rampage. On SmackDown, Bayley was one of the best on the mic and created a character people loved to hate.

In addition to the former women's champion, AEW would ask WWE to add another Superstar or two to the trade package that isn't being properly utilized, such as Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan, which would instantly add depth, talent and popularity to AEW's women's division.

Lance Archer and Brian Cage for Shinsuke Nakamura



Sticking with the theme that McMahon would overpay for larger-than-life Superstars, Khan should consider moving the ultra-talented but often underutilized Lance Archer and Brian Cage for WWE's own forgotten man, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Archer was amazing during his time in Japan, but he has been used sporadically on Dynamite and Rampage. While he usually steals the show when he's booked, his talent is being wasted on the sidelines. The same sentiment goes for Brian Cage.

Vince would see Archer's height and Cage's size and be all-in on a deal, likely happily sending one of the most underappreciated WWE Superstars in history to AEW in Nakamura.

Wrestling fans almost universally adore Nakamura, but he never found his rhythm on WWE's main roster despite taking advantage of the main event opportunities he was given. With a company that actually values its talent, Nakamura would be a top star immediately.

Wardlow for Damian Priest

Some may view this as a lateral move for both companies, but I a straight-up trade of Wardlow for Damian Priest would be mutually beneficial to both AEW and WWE.

For AEW, Wardlow is a monster in the making, slowly turning face as the fans build anticipation about his eventual turn on MJF. The problem is that it remains unclear how Wardlow would handle long singles matches or carry a feud on the mic.

Regardless of his in-ring or mic abilities, Vince would see Wardlow and fall in love. He would be booked as a top star using his power to dominate his challengers, similar to how Braun Strowman was booked for years.

In return, AEW would receive Damian Priest. While he may not have the same physically imposing look, Priest is still a large man that boasts both excellent in-ring skills and mic work, which would be better utilized on Dynamite or Rampage.

With his unique look and style, Priest would be a top star right away in AEW.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).