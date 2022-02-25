Viewing Guide for Final Full Weekend of Men's College Basketball Regular Season

2 of 6

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Headliner: No. 6 Kentucky at No. 18 Arkansas (2 p.m. ET on CBS)

The first of four massive games on Saturday pits red-hot Arkansas against "just trying to get healthy for March" Kentucky.

The Razorbacks have won 12 of their last 13 games, including recent home games against Auburn and Tennessee. The five losses to likely non-tournament teams from mid-December through mid-January are still weighing down the Hogs' resume, but goodness gracious, would I ever hate to be the No. 3 or No. 2 seed stuck in the region with this current projected No. 6 seed. Win this one, though, and Arkansas likely jumps up to at least a No. 4 seed.

For Kentucky, a No. 1 seed is still on the table, but it would trade that for a healthy Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington Jr. in a heartbeat. Both guards missed last Saturday's game against Alabama as well as Wednesday's game against LSU, and winning at Arkansas without that duo at full strength will be extremely difficult.

Oscar Tshiebwe versus Jaylin Williams will be an intriguing battle in the paint, though. The latter loves to draw charges, and the Wildcats might be up a creek without a paddle if he's able to conjure up a few early whistles against Big O.

Undercard: Iowa State at Kansas State (2 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Iowa State was creeping back toward the bubble for a while there in the first half of February, but the Cyclones could just about punch their ticket with a win in Manhattan, which would be their fourth consecutive win against the Big 12's bubble. It would only bring them to 7-9 in league play, but a 13-0 nonconference record with several quality wins should more than make up for that.

But at 14-13 with four Quadrant 1 wins and no terrible losses, Kansas State is still clinging to hope. If the Wildcats had to choose just one of their next two games to win, the road game against Texas Tech on Monday would be substantially more valuable. But they could at least stay somewhere in the hunt by winning the remaining home games against Iowa State and Oklahoma.

Other Games to Monitor

No. 20 Texas at West Virginia (2 p.m. ET on ESPN2): After a 12-2 start, West Virginia has lost 12 of its last 13 games and would need a minor miracle to make the NCAA tournament now. But maybe the Mountaineers will be able to catch Texas napping in a trap game? The Longhorns host Baylor on Monday and close out the regular season at Kansas next Saturday.

North Carolina at North Carolina State (2 p.m. ET on ESPN): Hasn't been much of a rivalry as of late with UNC winning 28 of the past 32 matchups, including a 20-point blowout of the Wolfpack back in January. But given the opportunity to knock the Tar Heels out of the tournament field in its 2021-22 home finale, gotta think N.C. State is going to at least show up for this one.

Virginia Tech at Miami (3 p.m. ET on ACC Network): At this point, Virginia Tech is probably going to need to win the ACC tournament in order to get in, but the Hokies could at least crack open a door to an at-large bid with a win at Miami. Meanwhile, Hurricanes, who are currently projected to go dancing, would find themselves in considerable bubble trouble if they were to lose this one. They are already well outside the NET top 50 and don't need any more question marks.

Seton Hall at Xavier (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox): Seton Hall is going to make the tournament as long as it wins the home game against Georgetown on Wednesday, but Xavier sure is sputtering to the finish line with losses in seven of its last 10 games. The Musketeers have also likely done enough, but if they lose this one as well as (at least) one of the remaining games against St. John's and Georgetown, they might be headed for a double-digit seed.