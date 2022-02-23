Steelers' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag in Free Agency

0 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers do not have many clear-cut candidates to use the franchise tag on during the NFL offseason.

The franchise is in a transitional phase as it looks for a new quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement and it may look to start fresh at a few positions.

JuJu Smith-Schuster makes the most sense as an offensive candidate for the franchise tag. Smith-Schuster would be a reliable part of the Pittsburgh receiving corps to help ease the transition to the new quarterback.

Joe Haden and Terrell Edmunds appear to be the most likely defensive candidates for the franchise tag. Utilizing the offseason mechanism would allow the Steelers to bring back one veteran defensive back to deal with the rigors of the AFC North.

Pittsburgh needs to consider the cost of the franchise tag before it goes through with a decision. Those three players may earn more with the franchise tag than the Steelers would prefer to pay them.