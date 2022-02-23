Raiders' Top Free Agents to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract Tenders

0 of 3

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders can start making the moves that will mold the 2022 roster with the opening of the franchise tag window.

Teams can officially utilize one of the few tools that they have to ensure free agents will be on their rosters next year. They have from now until March 8 to employ the one-year contract option.

As explained by Kevin Patra of Around the NFL, there are three versions of the franchise tag. All three of which (non-exclusive, exclusive and transition) are one-year contracts that are based on the average of the top-paid players at their position.

It all but guarantees a player stays with his current club. But using them comes at a cost. The price tag is usually exorbitant, and it can cause a rift between franchises and the players who want to get some long-term security.

So the first question new Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler gets to answer is whether any of their the team's crop of free agents is worthy of the tag. Las Vegas also has some decisions to make regarding restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents.