Cowboys' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag in Free Agency

0 of 3

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys haven't been afraid to utilize the franchise tag to keep key veterans on the team.

The one-year solution for clubs that might not be able or willing to commit long term has helped keep some big names in Dallas. Most recently, the Cowboys utilized the tag to keep Dak Prescott for another year until the parties reached a long-term deal.

But Prescott isn't the only big-name player they have used it on. DeMarcus Lawrence got it twice. Dez Bryant got tagged in 2015.

In all, Dallas has used it eight times. And this year, it could be an option for at least one impending free agent.

The team only gets to use one tag per offseason. Considering the cost and the Cowboys' cap situation—Spotrac reports they are $21.2 million over the cap—one is all they would need. If they are going to use it, these are the three guys to consider tagging.