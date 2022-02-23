NBA Rookie of the Year Ladder: Can Anyone Catch Evan Mobley?

1 of 6

Jason Miller/Getty Images

10. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Green has the scoring numbers (14.6 in 30.4 minutes per night) and sizzle to sway voters his direction, but his credentials lack substance. The rebuilding Rockets aren't doing him any favors with their Western Conference-worst .259 winning percentage, but he isn't helping himself much either with shoddy shooting rates (38.7 percent overall, 31.1 from distance) and nearly as many turnovers (2.2) as assists (2.3).

9. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

Kuminga is content filling a niche role for the championship-chasing Warriors, and that has held his counting categories in check (8.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per outing). But the fact he already contributes to a contender goes a long way here. Should the Dubs decide to let him stretch his wings, he could soar. In the three games in which he's logged 30-plus minutes, he has put up 20.7 points on 57.1/50.0/68.2 shooting.

8. Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

Duarte plays like an old soul, which makes sense since, by rookie standards, the 24-year-old qualifies as old. But the Pacers are glad to have his polish and poise, which have manifested in the form of lights-out long-range shooting (1.7 threes, 36.4 percent) and a number of defense-ditching maneuvers off the dribble.

7. Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans learned quickly it needed more exposure to Jones, as it followed his three-minute debut by elevating him all the way to the starting five for his second NBA game. He has been a lineup fixture ever since—and the rotation's leader in net differential (plus-10.0 points per 100 possessions). His defense has been as advertised, while his offense already appears ahead of schedule (9.6 points on 49.9 percent shooting, 38 triples at a 35.8 percent clip).

6. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Thirty-seven players were picked before Dosunmu last summer, meaning there should be a whole lot of regrets going around the front offices who let him pass by. The Chicago native looks appropriately right at home in the Windy City, where he is converting 52.3 percent of his field goals and 40.7 percent of his threes while nearly tripling his 1.2 turnovers with 3.1 assists.