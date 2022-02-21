WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 21

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on February 21.

With the Elimination Chamber event in the history books, it's time for WWE to put all of its focus on building up the card for WrestleMania 38.

Saturday's event only saw one title change hands, but it was a big one. After Bobby Lashley was unable to compete in the Chamber, Brock Lesnar proceeded to eliminate the other four competitors to claim the WWE Championship for himself.

We also saw Bianca Belair pick up a hard-fought win inside the Chamber by last eliminating the returning Alexa Bliss. This earned her a shot at Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

This week's Raw dealt with all of the fallout from Saturday's show and began the final stretch on The Road to WrestleMania. Let's look at what happened on Monday's Raw.