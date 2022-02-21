WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 21February 22, 2022
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 21
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on February 21.
With the Elimination Chamber event in the history books, it's time for WWE to put all of its focus on building up the card for WrestleMania 38.
Saturday's event only saw one title change hands, but it was a big one. After Bobby Lashley was unable to compete in the Chamber, Brock Lesnar proceeded to eliminate the other four competitors to claim the WWE Championship for himself.
We also saw Bianca Belair pick up a hard-fought win inside the Chamber by last eliminating the returning Alexa Bliss. This earned her a shot at Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania.
This week's Raw dealt with all of the fallout from Saturday's show and began the final stretch on The Road to WrestleMania. Let's look at what happened on Monday's Raw.
Opening Segment
Raw opened with Brock Lesnar making his way to the ring with his newly won WWE Championship. He interacted with the crowd and looked psyched when the crowd chanted “Suplex City.” Before he could say more than two sentences, Paul Heyman interrupted from the stage.
Lesnar warned him not to come closer and chanted “You suck” with the crowd. Heyman talked his usual trash on behalf of Roman Reigns, but The Beast was not going to fall into his trap of mind games.
Lesnar eventually promised he would be at SmackDown whether Reigns and Heyman want him there or not.
Grade: B
Analysis
Even when he is by himself, WWE finds a way to have Heyman interact with Lesnar. However, The Beast does not appear to need his help.
The new WWE champion was over with the crowd and seemed more comfortable on the mic than he has been in past years. Babyface Lesnar is something fresh and fans seem to be digging it.
This segment was fine, but it didn't need to open the show since nothing major happened as a result of what we saw here.
Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits
The first match of the night was a tag team match between The Alpha Academy and The Street Profits. Chad Gable and Angelo Dawkins started for their teams and had a nice exchange of counters and takedowns before Dawkins was able to tag in Montez Ford.
Otis came in and they beat on Ford at ringside until Dawkins hit a huge dive over the top rope to take everybody out as the show went to a break.
We returned to see Ford starting to make a comeback, but Gable planted him with a northern lights suplex for a quick two-count. Dawkins tagged in and took control, but Otis broke up the pin when Ford came back in with a huge splash.
The Dozer drove Dawkins into the barricade, but Ford kept on rolling. He almost slammed Otis but fell onto his back. Gable held his legs down so Otis could get the dirty pin without the ref seeing it.
Grade: B-
Analysis
The finish to this match was a little wonky but it's a specific kind of dirty finish we don't see too often, so it wasn't like it was the usual DQ stuff we get.
This was a fun tag team match that showed off why these teams both deserve the spotlight in 2022. If WWE puts effort behind its tag team division, it can compete with any other company on the planet.
Dawkins hitting that huge dive and Ford almost slamming Otis were the biggest highlights.
Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor vs. Dirty Dawgs
Tommaso Ciampa made the trip from NXT to team up with a returning Finn Balor to take on Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. This was Balor's first match in a month following the beating he took at the hands of Austin Theory.
Roode and Ciampa started with a basic lockup and shoulder tackle exchange. Ziggler tagged in but Ciampa was able to take him down with a clothesline.
Balor helped Ciampa clear both men out of the ring so he could hit a dive over the top rope. We returned from a break to see Ziggler trying to mess with Ciampa. The former NXT champion hit a clothesline out of desperation. Both men made the tag and Balor came in hot.
He took out Roode with a few well-placed strikes. Ziggler broke up a pin and Roode planted Balor with a spinebuster for a near-fall. Ciampa tagged in and managed to pin Roode with an improvised sunset flip.
Grade: B
Analysis
WWE put on two solid tag matches in a row, but this one was a little different because it was done to help drive a feud from NXT 2.0, not something that will play out on Raw.
Balor and Ciampa work well together as rivals and partners. As usual, Ziggler and Roode made everything they did look as smooth as silk. This was good work from start to finish.
It's cool to see Ciampa show up on Raw from time to time, but WWE has gotten a little too relaxed with the brand split. It either needs to end it or reinforce the barriers between shows.
Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley
After The Miz revealed Logan Paul as his tag team partner for WrestleMania against the Mysterios, we got Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H.
Nikki yelled at Ripley until the Aussie delivered a stiff headbutt that knocked her down hard. The powerhouse continued to dominate her former partner for a long time. Nikki left the ring and berated the announcers unit Ripley slammed her head into the table.
Nikki pounced on her when they got back into the ring, but one roundhouse to the head stopped her in her tracks. Ripley hit the Riptide for the pin.
Grade: C
Analysis
This match was short and made Nikki look weak as a competitor. It made Ripley look strong, but she always comes across as a dominant competitor. She didn't need to squash her former partner.
If anything, all this did was drop Nikki's stock because Ripley already had great performances in last week's Gauntlet match and Saturday's Elimination Chamber. She doesn't benefit from this win.