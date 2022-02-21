Fantasy Basketball 2022: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver-Wire for Week 18

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver-Wire for Week 18February 21, 2022
Most of the attention paid to the New Orleans Pelicans over the last two weeks has been about the acquisition of C.J. McCollum.
McCollum has been fantastic in his first few games with New Orleans, but there is another player who has thrived in that time span that is of interest to fantasy basketball players.
Jaxson Hayes posted three consecutive double-digit point totals in the buildup to the NBA All-Star break.
Hayes' production alongside Jonas Valanciunas in the New Orleans starting frontcourt could be an indicator of things to come as the regular season begins to wind down.
The 21-year-old is one of a few players in increased roles that are worth a look off the waiver wire as fantasy basketball leagues inch closer to the playoff rounds.
Jaxson Hayes, PF/C, New Orleans
Jaxson Hayes' production over the last three games must generate interest from fantasy basketball players.
Hayes recorded 14, 13 and 18 points in those contests to boost his February scoring average to 12.8 points per game.
The 21-year-old entered February with one monthly scoring average over 10 points this season. He has surpassed all offensive expectations recently.
Hayes is averaging 26.2 minutes per game in February, which is an eight-minute increase from his time on the floor in January.
The Texas product has not cut into Jonas Valanciunas' production much and he has still been able to score with C.J. McCollum playing well since his trade.
New Orleans' offense is trending in a positive direction and it may be worth taking a flier on Hayes now before his fantasy profile blows up after the All-Star break.
Corey Kispert, SG/SF, Washington
The Washington Wizards rotation has been a bit difficult to figure out since they traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to the Dallas Mavericks for Kristaps Porzingis.
Porzingis has yet to make his debut and Bradley Beal is out for the season, so the Wizards are limited to which players can be out there on a nightly basis.
Corey Kispert's overall numbers have not been stellar, but you have to think his numbers increase at some point in the near future.
Washington needs to see more of its 2021 first-round pick on the floor along with Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija.
Kispert produced a pair of 20-point performances in February and he played over 30 minutes in each of the last five games.
Kispert's offensive production has not matched his consistent minutes yet. He had two single-digit point totals in the last five games.
The Gonzaga product is worth the pickup now because of his minutes totals, and if he shoots the ball better out of the break, his roster percentage could shoot up.
Maxi Kleber, PF/C, Dallas
Dallas' rotation is not set yet after its trade with Washington, but there has been one clear winner on its roster so far.
Maxi Kleber produced 39 points in his two games prior to the All-Star break. He knocked down a trio of three-point shots in each game and attempted over 10 field goals in the wins over Miami and New Orleans.
The Mavericks should use Kleber's size more since it traded Porzingis for a point guard in Dinwiddie and an outside shooter in Bertans.
Kleber should still attempt a handful of shots from beyond the arc, but he could also be used more down low on the defensive side of the hardwood.
Kleber is averaging seven rebounds per game in February, which is one full board up from his season average.
The 30-year-old will receive plenty of minutes moving forward, which makes him an intriguing backup power forward or center in fantasy basketball leagues.