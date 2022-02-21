Fantasy Basketball 2022: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver-Wire for Week 18

0 of 3

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Most of the attention paid to the New Orleans Pelicans over the last two weeks has been about the acquisition of C.J. McCollum.

McCollum has been fantastic in his first few games with New Orleans, but there is another player who has thrived in that time span that is of interest to fantasy basketball players.

Jaxson Hayes posted three consecutive double-digit point totals in the buildup to the NBA All-Star break.

Hayes' production alongside Jonas Valanciunas in the New Orleans starting frontcourt could be an indicator of things to come as the regular season begins to wind down.

The 21-year-old is one of a few players in increased roles that are worth a look off the waiver wire as fantasy basketball leagues inch closer to the playoff rounds.