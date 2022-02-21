Raiders' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a unique position heading into the 2022 offseason. Las Vegas made the playoffs in 2021 but still moved on from general manager Mike Mayock and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Replacing Mayock and Bisaccia are Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels, respectively.

Ziegler and McDaniels inherit a good situation but will still have plenty of work ahead of them. The Raiders aren't a perfect team, and they are a middle-of-the-road franchise in terms of projected cap space—they're set to have $19.8 million available.

The good news is that Las Vegas has its quarterback in Derek Carr and plenty else to build upon following a playoff campaign.

Here, we'll examine three keys to a successful 2022 Raiders offseason.