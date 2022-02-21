Raiders' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

Raiders' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL OffseasonFebruary 21, 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a unique position heading into the 2022 offseason. Las Vegas made the playoffs in 2021 but still moved on from general manager Mike Mayock and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.
Replacing Mayock and Bisaccia are Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels, respectively.
Ziegler and McDaniels inherit a good situation but will still have plenty of work ahead of them. The Raiders aren't a perfect team, and they are a middle-of-the-road franchise in terms of projected cap space—they're set to have $19.8 million available.
The good news is that Las Vegas has its quarterback in Derek Carr and plenty else to build upon following a playoff campaign.
Here, we'll examine three keys to a successful 2022 Raiders offseason.
Extend Derek Carr
The Raiders finally appear comfortable heading into the future with Carr as their franchise quarterback. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract, though, and extending him appears to be a priority.
"Sources say the Raiders are moving forward with Carr at QB and prepared to discuss a contract extension that would keep him in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport wrote.
Getting an extension done early would be ideal. Not only would it help eliminate potential in-season distractions, but it might also help create additional cap space.
Carr is set to earn $19.9 million in 2022 with no dead money remaining on his deal. If Las Vegas can convert a chunk of his salary into future bonus money as part of an extension, it could free up a considerable amount of money.
That, in turn, could be used to help upgrade the roster on both sides of the ball. With Carr having no guaranteed money in 2022, the Raiders should have little trouble convincing him to move quickly on an extension.
Find Another Big-Play Receiver
The Raiders have a solid receiving group headlined by Byron Edwards, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow—who made the 2022 Pro Bowl as an alternate. However, Las Vegas has yet to replace big-play receiver Henry Ruggs III.
Las Vegas released Ruggs in early November after he was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor and four felonies, including reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.
If the Raiders can free up cap space, they could afford to target one of the big-name receivers on the open market like Davante Adams or Chris Godwin. However, they may be better off dipping into a loaded rookie receiver pool in the draft.
Las Vegas currently holds the 22nd pick in Round 1. That could be the perfect spot to target a downfield playmaker like Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson or Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks.
If the Raiders add another potent receiving threat to their current corps, they should quickly improve a sixth-ranked passing attack that was good but not great in 2021.
Acquire Players Who Can Create Turnovers
Defensively, Las Vegas needs to find players who can create takeaways. The Raiders defense was solid in 2021 but it struggled to force turnovers.
Las Vegas had only 15 takeaways last season and a league-low six interceptions. Consequently, the team ranked 14th in total defense but only 26th in points allowed. Las Vegas failed to create a turnover in nine of its 18 games last season, including playoffs.
Fortunately, there are a couple of big-play defenders slated to hit free agency. New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson had an impressive eight interceptions in 2021. Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell had two picks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
It would behoove the Raiders to target at least one proven defensive playmaker on the open market. If Las Vegas and new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham can create turnovers at a higher rate than last season, the Raiders will have an easier time making the postseason and advancing past the opening round.
There's a solid defensive core here, but the Raiders need to see big defensive plays more frequently than they did a year ago.
