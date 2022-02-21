Steelers' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering perhaps the most critical offseason in recent memory. With longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger headed into retirement, Pittsburgh is kicking off a new and uncertain era.

There are plenty of reasons for optimism, though. Head coach Mike Tomlin—who has never had a losing season as head coach—is still in charge. The Steelers are also in a good cap situation with $29.5 million projected to be available.

While there has been some coaching turnover, the additions of new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and senior assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores are good ones.

However, there's also plenty of work to be done in the coming months. Here, we'll dive into the three biggest keys to the Steelers having a successful 2022 offseason.