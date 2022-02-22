Ranking the Best 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Opponents for WWE WrestleMania 38

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin's last match before retiring was a losing effort against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX. A whopping 19 years later, Fightful Select has reported that WWE is interested in getting The Bionic Redneck back in the ring for WrestleMania 38.

While that's far from a guarantee, the idea that The Texas Rattlesnake could lace up his boots one more time in Dallas to stomp a mudhole in someone and walk it dry is intriguing.

If there's any chance, who would be his opponent?

It can't be just anyone. WWE would need to put him in the ring with someone capable who can take care of him while still seeming like a big enough deal on the marquee to not waste this precious return.

Just in case there is any truth to this rumor, let's examine the roster and break down some of the best possible options to face Austin at WrestleMania 38!