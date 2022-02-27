11 Ideas to Spice Up WrestleMania 38 Match Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania is at its best when every match on the card feels special. Unfortunately, WrestleMania 38 is shaping up to be one of those years when WWE puts a few attractions on the marquee and phones in the rest.

Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville bring in mainstream media eyes. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns has both belts on the line. Ronda Rousey is there, period, and fighting Charlotte Flair, of all people. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are the two other top women, so that's all just good enough.

WWE thinks casuals will tune in for those elements and the WrestleMania branding in itself. Fans who watch every week regardless of how uninspired and repetitive it is will also watch no matter what. Essentially, you'll watch the Super Bowl no matter which teams are playing.

But to true fans, the rest of the card matters too. If this is the biggest and best show of the year, every part should be interesting—rather than having to sit through filler to get to the important bits.

Even if WWE won't bother to try half this hard, let's brainstorm some ways to spice up the midcard and other filler elements that will likely get lost in the shuffle and barely given attention leading up to WrestleMania 38.