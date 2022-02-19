Biggest Takeaways from WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Results

Biggest Takeaways from WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 ResultsFebruary 19, 2022
Saturday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia did not produce any major surprises or debuts as some had hoped, but we did see one title change hands in a way many fans would consider surprising.
Bobby Lashley was taken out of the men's Elimination Chamber match early due after being hit by a part of his pod and being placed in concussion protocols. This cleared the way for Brock Lesnar to eliminate Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins to claim the WWE Championship.
We also saw Bianca Belair emerge as the victor in the women's Elimination Chamber match, earning her a shot at Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship in the process.
Speaking of Big Time Becks, she retained her belt in a fun match against Lita. We also saw Madcap Moss cheat serious injury in one of the scariest spots of recent years, and Roman Reigns bested Goldberg in six minutes to retain the Universal Championship.
Let's look at some of the biggest takeaways from Saturday's show.
Goldberg's Potential Swan Song in WWE Keeps Roman Reigns Looking Strong
The main show opened up with the Universal Championship match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns.
The contest started out with a competitive exchange that saw the two powerhouses fight in and out of the ring, but Goldberg found himself losing consciousness to a guillotine choke after just a few minutes.
After a brief struggle that almost saw him break free, the veteran succumbed to the hold and the referee was forced to call for the bell. Reigns had the match won in under 10 minutes.
Seeing Goldberg lose in this fashion is somewhat surprising. Putting over Reigns is understandable, but doing it in a way that makes the 55-year-old look like he is out of his league was unexpected.
This could mean Goldberg is not penciled in for WrestleMania 38. He can't justify asking for another championship shot after this, so the only other option would be some kind of non-title contest.
WrestlingInc's Raj Giri reported this was the final match on his current deal with the company, so this might be the last we see of him in a WWE ring unless he has the itch to keep going.
Bianca Belair Heads Deep Raw Women's Division Behind Becky Lynch
After earning the right to enter the women's Elimination Chamber contest last in a gauntlet match on Raw, Bianca Belair was able to secure the win and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 38.
This was a fun and competitive bout, with a sequence of eliminations that made sense and made more than one competitor look strong.
This was the first time Alexa Bliss has been in a WWE ring in months. She appeared to have zero ring rust to shake off and was flying around the squared circle with more confidence than ever.
Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. each had their own standout moments, but this was a win that was always reserved for The EST. Now, she is on the path to regaining the Raw women's title on April 2-3.
Another thing people can take away from this match is the knowledge that the Raw women's division has a strong lineup that can produce several great title feuds throughout the rest of 2022.
Madcap Moss Might Be Invincible
Madcap Moss and Drew McIntyre met for their Falls Count Anywhere match, but it effectively became a handicap match after about 30 seconds because the rules couldn't stop Happy Corbin from getting involved.
During the fight, the Scot went to hit a reverse Alabama slam. As Madcap was coming down, though, he overrotated and ended up being spiked right on top of his head.
It was a scary moment that caused the ref to immediately run to his side to make sure he was alright. Corbin pulled him from the ring and helped him recover, but it looked like Madcap didn't need the help.
Not only did he keep fighting, but he also did not appear to be feeling any lasting effects from the hit. They went another five minutes before McIntyre scored the win.
While it might have been better for Moss if they rushed to the finish after he hit his head, he deserves a lot of credit for not missing a step.
Lita Can Still Go
Lita has worked a few matches since her original retirement in 2006, but her bout against Becky Lynch on Saturday was her first singles match in 16 years.
However, the former women's champion looked great as she and Lynch worked a solid 12-minute contest that ended with Big Time Becks retaining the Raw women's title.
After the champ made her exit, the Jeddah crowd gave Lita a standing ovation and WWE played her music as she celebrated for a few moments in the ring.
If the itch to perform is still there, WWE should take the opportunity to figure out her next storyline. She is still over with the crowd and could be a great addition to the WrestleMania 38 card in some way.
Imagine if she and Trish Stratus reignited their rivalry or teamed up to win the WWE women's tag team titles. There are several options management could pursue if she was willing to work more dates.
WWE Goes All-in on Champion vs. Champion Match at Wrestlemania 38
During the main event, Bobby Lashley was taken out when Seth Rollins sent Austin Theory through the side of his pod with a powerbomb. Commentator Michael Cole then revealed the champion was in concussion protocols and would not return to the match.
This meant a new titleholder would be crowned. After Lesnar broke out of his pod before the timer went off, he proceeded to eliminate all four of the other competitors with ease.
The final man in the ring with him was Theory. He tried to escape out of the Chamber but once The Beast caught him on top of a pod, he hit an F-5 that sent his younger rival crashing to the floor.
This means Lesnar vs. Reigns as a title vs. title match is a serious possibility for WrestleMania 38. Unless WWE changes course and has Lashley go after the belt he never really lost, The Tribal Chief vs. The Beast Incarnate seems like the plan.
This show had its ups and downs, but the result of the main event is what will get the most attention since it was the only title change on the card.