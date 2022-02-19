Biggest Takeaways from WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Results

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Saturday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia did not produce any major surprises or debuts as some had hoped, but we did see one title change hands in a way many fans would consider surprising.

Bobby Lashley was taken out of the men's Elimination Chamber match early due after being hit by a part of his pod and being placed in concussion protocols. This cleared the way for Brock Lesnar to eliminate Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins to claim the WWE Championship.

We also saw Bianca Belair emerge as the victor in the women's Elimination Chamber match, earning her a shot at Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship in the process.

Speaking of Big Time Becks, she retained her belt in a fun match against Lita. We also saw Madcap Moss cheat serious injury in one of the scariest spots of recent years, and Roman Reigns bested Goldberg in six minutes to retain the Universal Championship.

Let's look at some of the biggest takeaways from Saturday's show.