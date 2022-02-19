WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match CardFebruary 19, 2022
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card
For the first time in 2022, WWE will head to Saudi Arabia.
Saturday's Elimination Chamber premium live event will feature two of the titular matches in addition to the rest of the card, including three women's matches.
With stars like Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Lita returning, a lot of lapsed fans may have a reason to tune in, especially since the show is taking place at a unique time for the U.S. crowd.
Let's run through everything you need to know about Saturday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Start Time: 11 a.m. ET (Kickoff), 12 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Elimination Chamber Card
- Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg (Universal Championship)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory (WWE Championship, Elimination Chamber)
- Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss (Elimination Chamber)
- Becky Lynch vs. Lita (Raw Women's Championship)
- Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville vs. Naomi and Ronda Rousey
- Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (Falls Count Anywhere)
- The Usos vs. Viking Raiders (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch Elimination Chamber. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on Peacock and WWE Network.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
Other Elimination Chamber Thoughts
This year's Elimination Chamber is set to feature some great action, but it will also be important because it will give us an idea of how things will look for the WrestleMania 38 card.
Lesnar fighting for the WWE title means he and Reigns might end up having a title vs. title bout at 'Mania to unify the WWE and Universal Championships.
The women's Chamber match is a bit more unpredictable. With Ripley, Belair and Morgan all being in and out of the title scene, any one of them could easily end up winning. Then again, WWE may want a fresh match with somebody like Doudrop, Bliss or Nikki.
The only perceivable weak spot on the card is Moss vs. McIntyre, but with a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation, it might end up surprising people and being one of the best matches on Saturday.
Each result could have WrestleMania implications, so anything is possible.