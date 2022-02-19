WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time in 2022, WWE will head to Saudi Arabia.

Saturday's Elimination Chamber premium live event will feature two of the titular matches in addition to the rest of the card, including three women's matches.

With stars like Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Lita returning, a lot of lapsed fans may have a reason to tune in, especially since the show is taking place at a unique time for the U.S. crowd.

Let's run through everything you need to know about Saturday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.