AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 18

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Following the Elite and Dark Order's run-in on Wednesday, Preston "10" Vance took on Cole in the opening bout of this week's show.

Vance shoved Cole down after they first locked up, so Cole grabbed him in a headlock. He tried to knock 10 down with a running shoulder, but he quickly found out he didn't have the size to make an impact.

Cole missed a pump kick and 10 sent him head over heels with a German suplex. He held Cole up for a long time before dropping him with a vertical suplex for a two-count.

Cole kicked him in his bad knee and threw him out of the ring so he could use the steel steps to inflict more damage to the leg. Vance tried to make a comeback but his leg gave out and Cole put him down with a pump kick.

We returned from a break to see 10 beginning to build up a head of steam. He planted Cole with a spinebuster and attempted to apply a full nelson, but Cole countered and hit a backstabber for a two-count.

Vance turned him inside out with a discus lariat for another near-fall. They had a few more close calls before Cole hit a low blow behind the ref's back. He hit a few kicks followed by a running knee for the win.

Grade: B+

Analysis

Vance hasn't had a big match on TV in what feels like a few months, so it was nice to see him get a chance to show off what he can do against a guy as high-profile as Cole.

One of the nice things about AEW is that even when you know who is going to win based on the competitors involved, the matches still feel competitive most of the time. Squash matches are used for certain people but it's not that common in AEW.

This was Vance's strongest showing in months and Cole was generous with his selling to make him look as good as possible. This was just a good, fun match from start to finish. It had a dirty finish but at least it wasn't due to interference.