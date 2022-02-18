AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 18

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 18February 18, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on February 18.
This week's show featured the AEW in-ring debut of The Bullet Club's Jay White. To keep up the feud between Best Friends and The Elite, White battled Trent Beretta.
The Dark Order's 10 also found himself in The Elite's crosshairs this week when he stepped into the ring with Adam Cole.
Powerhouse Hobbs took on Dante Martin and Serena Deeb held another 5-minutes rookie challenge to see if anyone could beat The Professor.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.
Dark Order's 10 vs. Adam Cole
Following the Elite and Dark Order's run-in on Wednesday, Preston "10" Vance took on Cole in the opening bout of this week's show.
Vance shoved Cole down after they first locked up, so Cole grabbed him in a headlock. He tried to knock 10 down with a running shoulder, but he quickly found out he didn't have the size to make an impact.
Cole missed a pump kick and 10 sent him head over heels with a German suplex. He held Cole up for a long time before dropping him with a vertical suplex for a two-count.
Cole kicked him in his bad knee and threw him out of the ring so he could use the steel steps to inflict more damage to the leg. Vance tried to make a comeback but his leg gave out and Cole put him down with a pump kick.
We returned from a break to see 10 beginning to build up a head of steam. He planted Cole with a spinebuster and attempted to apply a full nelson, but Cole countered and hit a backstabber for a two-count.
Vance turned him inside out with a discus lariat for another near-fall. They had a few more close calls before Cole hit a low blow behind the ref's back. He hit a few kicks followed by a running knee for the win.
Grade: B+
Analysis
Vance hasn't had a big match on TV in what feels like a few months, so it was nice to see him get a chance to show off what he can do against a guy as high-profile as Cole.
One of the nice things about AEW is that even when you know who is going to win based on the competitors involved, the matches still feel competitive most of the time. Squash matches are used for certain people but it's not that common in AEW.
This was Vance's strongest showing in months and Cole was generous with his selling to make him look as good as possible. This was just a good, fun match from start to finish. It had a dirty finish but at least it wasn't due to interference.
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin
Hobbs did not want to wait for the bell and crushed Martin in the corner. The ref backed him off and when he tried to do it again, Martin hopped out to the apron and hit a couple of kicks.
He jumped on Hobbs' back but was easily thrown off. He hit a springboard dropkick followed by a standing dropkick that sent Powerhouse out of the ring.
Hobbs blocked him from hitting a springboard and dropped him across the top rope. He got a running start and sent Martin flying with a body check. He retrieved Martin and threw him back into the ring the hard way.
We returned from a break to see Hobbs still controlling the pace. Martin tried to make a comeback with a series of kicks and uppercuts, but one clothesline from Hobbs put him back on the mat.
Martin sent Hobbs out of the ring and hit a huge springboard corkscrew to take him down. He followed up with a massive missile dropkick, but he couldn't keep the big man down for the pin. Hobbs recovered and hit a spinebuster for the win out of nowhere.
Grade: B
Analysis
Every time AEW gives Martin a chance to shine, he knocks it out of the park. He is one of those people who seems to have some secret knowledge that allows him to defy gravity.
However, Hobbs looked just as good in this match. He has explosive speed for a man his size and knows how to use it perfectly. Both of these guys have grown by leaps and bounds over the past year.
It would have been nice to see Darius back with Dante but AEW might be saving his return for a big moment.
Angelica Risk vs. Serena Deeb
Deeb's rookie challenge involved a woman named Angelica Risk this week. As usual, The Professor looked supremely confident as she walked to the ring.
She and Risk traded hammerlocks before she took the newcomer down from behind and stepped on her back to show disrespect. Deeb turned around and let Risk put her in a full nelson, but Deeb easily countered and ground her boot on the young woman's face.
She hit a nice powerbomb before locking Risk in a submission for a quick win.
Grade: B
Analysis
While this match was still barely over two minutes, it had a lot more to it than Deeb's previous rookie challenge.
Using squashed for an established wrestler is almost never a good strategy, but somehow it works with Deeb's current Professor gimmick. She just makes everything look so smooth while still having some intensity behind it.
Next year, the Wrestling Observer Awards need to give the Bryan Danielson Best Technical Wrestler trophy to Deeb.
Trent Beretta vs. Jay White
White and Beretta locked up after a little trash-talking. Beretta pushed him back to the corner, but White reversed him into the corner and beat him down to the mat.
Beretta was able to regain his balance and corner White for some chops. White regained control when they took the fight out of the ring, but he didn't have it for long. Beretta reversed an Irish whip to send him into the barricade.
White dominated most of the action throughout the commercial break. Beretta send him out of the ring and took him down with a springboard moonsault that almost caused more damage to him than White.
Orange Cassidy paced at ringside as Beretta continued to beat on White with lefts and rights. White hit him with a big knee to the face to stop him in his tracks. He grabbed Beretta and suplexed him onto a chair at ringside that broke it in half.
Beretta managed to counter White's finisher and hit a running knee, but he couldn't keep him down for the pin. White hit Blade Runner after a long back and forth exchange to get the win.
Grade: A-
Analysis
The history between so many people who have worked together in WWE and NJPW has helped AEW build storylines quickly by drawing from that background, so matches like this have more weight to them than they would if AEW ignored all those previous encounters.
As expected, White looked great in his AEW in-ring debut. He is one of those people who wrestles with an extra level of confidence. Everything he does has a little extra shine to it. He and Beretta worked well together to create an entertaining exchange.
Bookending this show with Cole and White victories makes The Elite look as strong as ever moving forward. This was a strong episode of Rampage even without any major surprises.