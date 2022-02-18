WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from February 18

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

WWE official Adam Pearce introduced SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville, Naomi and Ronda Rousey ahead of their contract signing for the blockbuster tag team match Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

Back-and-forth bickering gave way to the heels signing the contract. Deville then revealed that in their match, Rousey will compete with one arm tied behind her back following comments made in a recent interview.

Rousey, unaffected by the stipulation, tossed the contract at Flair and slammed her head into the table. The heels cleared out of the ring and the babyfaces stood tall to close out the segment.

Grade

B

Analysis

Short, sweet and to the point.

This did not adhere to the tropes of contract signings, with chaos reigning supreme and someone going through the table. Sure, the table was turned over on the heels but it resisted the urge to go full-chaos as we have seen in years past.

Could the bickering and talking over each other have been cut back a bit? Sure, but this served its purpose: hype the tag match and reveal the new stipulation.

Whether it was wise to book Rousey's first match in nearly three years to have such a stipulation is a question that will be answered Saturday afternoon.