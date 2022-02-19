Projecting Canada's Roster for a Potential 2024 World Cup of Hockey

0 of 8

Bruce Bennett/Associated Press

Hockey fans were robbed of the opportunity to see the world's best professional players in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics when the NHL and NHLPA agreed to withdraw over COVID-19 concerns. However, there's a chance the league could stage a World Cup of Hockey in two years' time.

On Feb. 3, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported the league and players' association met to discuss a World Cup tournament, with sources suggesting it could be held in February rather than the usual September time frame. He also indicated they intend to meet with the International Ice Hockey Federation about a schedule within the next two months.

NHL players probably won't mind a two-week February tournament, as they'll be in midseason shape and it won't shorten their offseason or training camp. Team owners should be on board because, unlike Olympic participation, they would reap the benefits of the revenue generated by the World Cup, which would be divided 50-50 with the players as per the collective bargaining agreement.

In December, we shared our projected roster for Canada at the Beijing Olympics. With the Games underway without NHL players, it seems like a good opportunity to predict what Canada's roster would look like for the 2024 World Cup of Hockey.

This roster will have some notable changes, as several aging stars, such as Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, could be retired or making way for younger stars. Assuming the league follows the 2016 format, we've excluded players 23 and younger because they could be part of Team North America.

Do you agree with our selections? Is there someone we've overlooked who you believe is worthy of inclusion on this list? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below.