Updated Picks for Canada's Men's Hockey Roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics

On Oct. 25, the Hockey News' Matt Larkin reported that Canada named six goaltenders in its list of potential Olympic candidates. They were Marc-Andre Fleury of the Chicago Blackhawks; Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues; Darcy Kuemper of the Colorado Avalanche; Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers; Mackenzie Blackwood of the New Jersey Devils; and Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens.

Price was our pick as Canada's starter in our previous two projections after he backstopped them to gold in the 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. His heroics in carrying the underdog Canadiens to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final seem to make him a lock for the job. Price, however, is still rehabbing from offseason surgery and might not be ready in time for next month's selection.

With time running out for Price, it could come down to Fleury and Binnington as Canada's main tandem, with Kuemper as the team's third goalie.

Fleury, 37, got off to a rough start this season with Chicago, but his performance has improved since Derek King took over as head coach on Nov. 6. Indeed, it looks like he's regained the form that won him the Vezina Trophy last season. He's won seven of his past 10 games, with a .939 save percentage during that stretch.

The 28-year-old Binnington also has an uneven body of work this season. He has eight wins, five losses and three overtime losses with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Nevertheless, he's used to big-game pressure after backstopping the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2018-19. That experience could secure him a spot as Fleury's backup.

Kuemper has struggled at times to adjust with the Avalanche after three solid seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. He has a 10-5-0 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .902 SP. The 31-year-old also has an injury history and recently returned from a five-game absence with an upper-body injury. However, his stellar play backstopping Canada to gold at the 2021 World Championships should earn him the third spot.

Hart seems to have bounced back from last season's woeful performance. However, the Flyers' long slide in recent weeks seems to be taking a toll on his play. His save percentage was .856 over the past five games. The 23-year-old will need a strong effort over the next four weeks to bolster his chances.

Like the others, Blackwood has been inconsistent this season with a 5-3-3 record, a 2.81 GAA and. 913 save percentage. The 25-year-old could lose out to the more experienced starters on this list.