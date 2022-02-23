Ranking the NBA's Best Big 3s of 2021-22

0 of 5

Morry Gash/Associated Press

NBA championships have largely been built on the back of Big 3s over the past decade.

Whether it be LeBron James' Heatles, The Golden State Warriors' core (which later turned to four with Kevin Durant), James' Cavaliers with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love or the Milwaukee Bucks' current trio of Giannis Antetokoumpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, Big 3s usually equal success.

With roughly 70 percent of the 2021-22 NBA season now complete, who are the league's best Big 3s this year?

While records with a healthy star trio were taken under consideration for these rankings, more emphasis was put on the three-man units' net rating when on the floor together.

Here's how the NBA's biggest Big 3s have fared this season.

Note: Newly formed star trios in Brooklyn (Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons) and Philadelphia (Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris) have yet to debut and therefore didn't qualify for this list. The same can be said for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green (who only symbolically started in Thompson's return game and has been out with a back injury) for Golden State.