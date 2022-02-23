Ranking the NBA's Best Big 3s of 2021-22

Ranking the NBA's Best Big 3s of 2021-22February 23, 2022
NBA championships have largely been built on the back of Big 3s over the past decade.
Whether it be LeBron James' Heatles, The Golden State Warriors' core (which later turned to four with Kevin Durant), James' Cavaliers with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love or the Milwaukee Bucks' current trio of Giannis Antetokoumpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, Big 3s usually equal success.
With roughly 70 percent of the 2021-22 NBA season now complete, who are the league's best Big 3s this year?
While records with a healthy star trio were taken under consideration for these rankings, more emphasis was put on the three-man units' net rating when on the floor together.
Here's how the NBA's biggest Big 3s have fared this season.
Note: Newly formed star trios in Brooklyn (Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons) and Philadelphia (Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris) have yet to debut and therefore didn't qualify for this list. The same can be said for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green (who only symbolically started in Thompson's return game and has been out with a back injury) for Golden State.
No. 5: Phoenix Suns
The Big 3: Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton
Net Rating: Plus-7.2 in 694 minutes
Record with All Three: 26-6, 81.3 W%
At 48-10, the Suns are looking down at the rest of the NBA and have a comfortable 6.5-game lead over the second-seeded Golden State Warriors, one they'll need now with Paul expected to miss 6-8 weeks with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb.
Phoenix is one of the few teams who actually possess a Big 4, as Mikal Bridges has earned the right to call himself a star with his elite defense and solid overall offensive game.
As expected, the Suns possess the best record of any Big 3 on this list, even if the trio's net rating is surprisingly modest. Following a Finals run last season, this is a group loaded with confidence, talent and now experience. If the game's even remotely close entering the last five minutes, chalk it up as a loss for the opponent. Paul (plus-50.5), Ayton (plus-42.3) and Booker (plus-40.6) are all at the top of the NBA in clutch time net rating.
Even more scary, this group hasn't skipped a beat when Ayton has missed time and JaVale McGee has had to step into a starting role, as the trio's net rating together actually jumps to plus-19.5 in 210 total minutes.
As long as Paul can make a full recovery before the playoffs, Phoenix will have one of the best Big 3s, and Big 4s, to make another Finals run with.
No. 4: Milwaukee Bucks
The Big 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday
Net Rating: Plus-11.5 in 492 minutes
Record with All Three: 24-7, 77.4 W%
The only Big 3 on this list who have actually won a championship together, it should be no surprise that Milwaukee's trio once again ranks among the league's best.
Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday are absolutely devastating, especially on the defensive end. They smother opponents with their size and strength, with Holiday shutting down the point of attack, Middleton defending all over the wing and Antetokounmpo playing the role of roving rim protector. Opponents score just 104.8 points per 100 possessions when all three are on the floor.
This isn't to take anything away from the offensive side, either.
Antetokounmpo is second in the NBA in scoring (29.4 points per game) and could be in line to win his third MVP if the Bucks surge to the top of the East. Middleton was an All-Star this season and is one of just 12 players averaging at least 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal and Holiday is shooting a career-high 40.7 percent from three en route to his 18.1 points.
This is an elite Big 3, one that still doesn't get the respect it deserves and could win a second straight title this season.
No. 3: Utah Jazz
The Big 3: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr.
Net Rating: Plus-12.2 in 554 minutes
Record with All Three: 25-9, 73.5 W%
With two All-Stars this season and a year removed from getting all three into the midseason classic, the Jazz once again boast one of the most talented trios in the NBA.
Injuries have limited them to playing in just 34 of Utah's 58 games thus far this season. If all were healthy, their win percentage would translate to roughly 60 victories over an 82-game season.
However, Mitchell and Gobert not seeing eye to eye, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, could mean this is the last playoff run where we see all three together.
As Tony Jones of The Athletic writes:
"And it's not a stretch to suggest that the Utah Jazz over the next few years will go as the Utah Jazz go over the next four months. There is close to no more grace period for this group. The buzzards have been circling. The Jazz have to make a deep playoff run this season or the roster may look significantly different next season."
With Mitchell as the offensive focal point, Gobert once again carrying the defense and Conley serving as the steady hand that guides everyone on the court, Utah's Big 3 is still good enough to win a title, although time is certainly ticking in Salt Lake City.
No. 2: Miami Heat
The Big 3: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry
Net Rating: Plus-12.6 in 415 minutes
Record with All Three: 15-6, 71.4 W%
Miami knows a thing or two about assembling Big 3s.
This latest edition, led by the offseason sign-and-trade for Lowry, is off to a fantastic start when they can actually stay on the floor. Thus far, the Heat's trio has all played in less than 36 percent of the season together, yet still are tied for the best record in the East at 38-21.
While the offense isn't exactly electric, this is the best defensive Big 3 in the league (94.5 rating) and probably the toughest one to face on a nightly basis. A seven-game series while being guarded by Butler, Adebayo and Lowry is going to wear down most opponents.
Tyler Herro has earned a seat at the table as well, as he should be the favorite for Sixth Man of the Year with averages of 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists in 32.7 minutes, primarily as a reserve.
With a net rating of a whopping plus-12.6 for a group that's still in its infancy playing together, only one team has had a more productive Big 3 thus far this season.
No. 1: Boston Celtics
The Big 3: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart (or Robert Williams III)
Net Rating: Plus-13.9 in 693 minutes
Record with All Three: 22-12, 64.7 W%
Surprisngly, the NBA's best Big 3 resides in Boston this season, in a few different forms.
Tatum and Brown, who should absolutely not be split up any time soon, have destroyed opponents no matter who they share the floor with. Smart gives this duo a bulldog of a defender and willing playmaker who's looking to make his eighth playoff appearance in eight years in Boston.
Swapping out Smart for Williams is even more of a boost for Boston, with Tatum, Brown and Williams beating opponents by a whopping 19.5 points per 100 possessions in 715 total minutes.
Derrick White should also blend beautifully with Tatum and Brown, bringing a similar skill set to Smart as a terrific backcourt defender and passer.
With a 9-1 record in their last 10 games and finally moving up to the No. 6 seed in the East, Boston's Big 3 (any variation) is getting hot at the right time.
While a trio of Tatum, Brown and Smart may carry the overall star power of some others on this list, they have been the most successful Big 3 thus far this season.