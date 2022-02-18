The Favorite, Long-Shot and Ideal Picks to Win WWE Elimination Chamber Matches

0 of 6

Photo credit: WWE.com

On Saturday, WWE will host Elimination Chamber live in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. For the first time in the history of the event, the innovative stipulation match will take place outside of the United States.

Women will also compete in the titular match for the first time since Shayna Baszler dominated the match in 2020. The winner will earn a shot at the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. and Alexa Bliss participate in this year's iteration. Bliss will joins the fray as the secret entrant WWE has teasing for weeks.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, and AJ Styles in the men's Elimination Chamber match. The All Mighty just regained his title at Royal Rumble. However, he will have his hands full as he attempts to walk into The Showcase of the Immortals as world champion for the second year in a row.

Ahead of this weekend, let's look at some of some early picks to win their respective matches.