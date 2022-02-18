The Favorite, Long-Shot and Ideal Picks to Win WWE Elimination Chamber MatchesFebruary 18, 2022
The Favorite, Long-Shot and Ideal Picks to Win WWE Elimination Chamber Matches
On Saturday, WWE will host Elimination Chamber live in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. For the first time in the history of the event, the innovative stipulation match will take place outside of the United States.
Women will also compete in the titular match for the first time since Shayna Baszler dominated the match in 2020. The winner will earn a shot at the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania.
Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. and Alexa Bliss participate in this year's iteration. Bliss will joins the fray as the secret entrant WWE has teasing for weeks.
Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, and AJ Styles in the men's Elimination Chamber match. The All Mighty just regained his title at Royal Rumble. However, he will have his hands full as he attempts to walk into The Showcase of the Immortals as world champion for the second year in a row.
Ahead of this weekend, let's look at some of some early picks to win their respective matches.
Favorite: Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair has to be the favorite to win the women's Elimination Chamber match this year.
The EST of WWE will enter the chamber last as the winner of this week's gauntlet match. This gives her a great advantage as she hopes to challenge the woman who humiliated her at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch.
This is the logical culmination of her rivalry with Big Time Becks as they have both headlined WrestleMania. It would be fitting for Belair to face the Raw women's champion at The Show of Shows and avenge her 26-second loss on the biggest stage possible.
Lynch survived their rematch at Extreme Rules because Sasha Banks interfered, setting up a Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel. At the event, the Irish star managed to retain with a leveraged pin.
As such, the two went head to head again on the Nov. 1 episode of Raw, but the champion cheated again to leave the opening match with her title in tow. So, a Belair win at Elimination Chamber would be the best chance to reignite this feud.
Favorite: Brock Lesnar
Although Brock Lesnar just won the men's Royal Rumble match, another big win for The Beast Incarnate could be on the horizon.
Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is already set for WrestleMania. That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone because they've been in an ongoing storyline since the 44-year-old returned at SummerSlam.
However, The Mayor of Suplex City has been challenging The Tribal Chief to a title vs. title match since he won the WWE Championship at Day 1. Reigns seemingly derailed his plans when he cost him a win against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble.
Nevertheless, Lesnar seems poised to reclaim his mantle ahead of his next showdown with The Head of the Table. WWE hasn't exactly set up another believable conclusion to the men's Elimination Chamber match. It almost feels inevitable.
Long Shot: AJ Styles
It seems hard to believe, but AJ Styles hasn't been WWE champion in two years.
In that time, The Phenomenal One reunited with The Good Brothers as The OC, battled The Undertaker in a Boneyard match and took on a bodyguard in Omos. Still, Styles hasn't done much as memorable as his 371-day reign since 2019.
Now that he's finally a babyface again, it could be the right time for the Gainesville, Georgia, native to return to the title picture. After all, Raw could use someone with his star power as the top protagonist.
It also seems like WWE is preparing him for something significant as he has racked up some big wins lately. The 44-year-old also performed well in the men's Royal Rumble match as the first entrant.
Styles lasted for 29 minutes and six seconds, making him this year's iron man, and he quietly scored the most eliminations with six. This makes him a feasible pick to win the men's Elimination Chamber match, but he's far from a safe bet.
Long Shot: Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan seemed destined for a big push in 2021. In fact, many fans picked her to win the women's Money in the Bank match, but she consistently came up short.
The former member of The Riott Squad has a growing fanbase and continues to improve. However, Morgan still hasn't secured that career-defining win that will elevate her to the next level.
The Queen's Crown tournament seemed like the right vehicle to propel her into the title picture, but she lost in the first round. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old didn't fare much better in this year's women's Royal Rumble match.
Morgan had an impressive showing against Becky Lynch in the main event of the Dec. 6 episode of Raw. The New Jersey native proved she belonged in her first major title match, but Big Time Becks eked out a win.
At Day 1, Lynch defeated her again, but winning the women's Elimination Chamber match could be a perfect way for Morgan to re-enter the title picture.
Ideal: Rhea Ripley
This is a tough pick because Bianca Belair makes the most sense. However, Rhea Ripley could be an ideal choice, as well.
The Aussie has had kind of a confounding year on Raw. Yes, Ripley had a short stint as the brand's women's champion, and she later enjoyed a short-lived stint with the tag title. So, it's hard to say it wasn't eventful, but it still felt well below the promise the 25-year-old showed coming out of 2019.
However, The Nightmare re-established herself as someone to watch in 2022 on this week's episode of WWE's flagship show. Ripley delivered a spectacular performance in the gauntlet match, competing for 44 minutes as she toppled three opponents.
The former Raw women's champion ultimately lost to Belair. Still, it would be a shame if such an amazing showing didn't lead to a major storyline or a WrestleMania match. We saw what a similar outing did for Kofi Kingston in 2018, and it should mean just as much for a rising star like Ripley.
Ideal: Seth Rollins
At this rate, it seems like only a matter of time before Seth Rollins holds championship gold again.
The Visionary is consistently one of the most entertaining characters on Raw, and he stole the show at Royal Rumble. In the opening bout, he and Roman Reigns delivered the match of the night despite an anticlimactic finish.
In the end, Rollins won via disqualification and The Tribal Chief remained universal champion. It’s hard to understand what this achieved if the 35-year-old wasn't going to get a rematch this weekend.
The Drip God previously saw the WWE title shot he earned at Day 1 become a fatal five-way match. Brock Lesnar, who was a last-minute addition to the bout, went on to dethrone Big E at the event.
So, Rollins wasn't pinned in his last two world title matches to start the year. Elimination Chamber would be an ideal place for him to become the new WWE champion.