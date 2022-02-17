Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Stone Cold, Cody Rhodes and More

1 of 4

WWE may have pitched a match with Kevin Owens that would serve as a sendoff in front of a huge Texas audience at WrestleMania 38, but "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has made no commitment to return for an actual match at this year's event, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

With that said, the 57-year-old was always intended to be involved in the show in some form or fashion.

It makes sense, too.

The event will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2-3, and Stone Cold was a central figure of early on-sale advertising. Why not do as the company did in 2016, bringing him out to deliver a Stunner or three and soak in the adulation of fans while drinking a few beers?

It's a formula that has worked before, sends the crowd home happy and lets Austin take center stage as a star of his magnitude has earned the right to on occasion.

Best of all, that scenario does not call for him to ruin a legacy that was secured in 2003 when he walked the ramp one last time as an active competitor and delivered another classic against The Rock.

Austin is too precious to WWE and his legacy is among the greatest of all time, and the fact that he has resisted the urge to step back into the squared circle for a big payday has helped set him apart from his peers.