NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2022: Top Contenders, Predictions for MVP Award

In 2018, the NBA changed the format for its annual All-Star Game, ditching the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup in favor of a contest featuring two teams drafted by captains. And it's been a success. Who doesn't enjoy watching two of the league's stars drafting their counterparts?

Now, the NBA Rising Stars Challenge has adapted a similar format. One of the events that kicks off All-Star Weekend, it will now be a three-game tournament featuring four teams, each of which was drafted by a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy are serving as this year's captains, and they have each drafted a team from a pool of players that included 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four players from the NBA G League Ignite development team.

The Rising Stars Challenge is set to take place Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland and will air live at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Each game will be played to a final target score. The semifinals will be played until a team reaches 50 points, while the final will be played until a team reaches 25 points.

Here are the rosters for the four Rising Stars Challenge teams, followed by a look at the top MVP contenders for the event.

2022 Rising Stars Challenge Rosters

Team Barry

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Team Isiah

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Team Payton

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (injured)

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (injury replacement)

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

Team Worthy

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Top MVP Contenders, Prediction

Anthony Edwards was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA draft. He was again taken with the top selection in the Rising Stars Challenge draft, as Isiah Thomas made him the first player taken.

That wasn't a surprising pick, as the 20-year-old guard is one of the top young players in the NBA. However, his status for the event may be in doubt, as he is dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss the win over Charlotte on Tuesday. He returned for his team's loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

If Edwards plays in the Rising Stars Challenge, he'll likely be among the top performers. There's a chance he could opt to rest, though, if his ankle is continuing to bother him.

There's only one player who was selected to both the Rising Stars Challenge and the All-Star Game: Hornets guard LaMelo Ball. The 20-year-old is capable of putting on a show during All-Star Weekend, so he's going to be entertaining to watch.

Team Barry's roster features Pistons rookie guard Cade Cunningham (the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft), as well as a pair of Cavaliers teammates: forwards Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro.

Considering the event is taking place in Cleveland, these Cavs standouts could play well in front of their hometown crowd.

All of these players should have impressive showings in the tournament, but who will emerge as the event's MVP? The prediction here is Tyrese Haliburton.

When the 21-year-old was selected by Team Isiah in the fifth round of the Rising Stars Challenge draft earlier this month, he was a member of the Kings. However, he has since been traded to the Pacers in a six-player deal.

Over his first two NBA seasons, Haliburton has emerged as one of the league's top young stars. And he's gotten off to a strong start with Indiana, where he's averaging 20.8 points and 11.0 assists in four games. He led the Pacers to a win over the Wizards on Wednesday, when he tallied 21 points and 14 assists.

It was a steal for Team Isiah to get the Iowa State alum in the fifth round, and now he'll potentially get to share a backcourt with Edwards, which could be a duo that powers the team to a pair of wins in the Rising Stars Challenge. If Edwards doesn't play, then Haliburton will have even more scoring opportunities.

Haliburton is playing well of late, and this will be a chance for him to showcase his skills on a large stage. Plus, it will be another opportunity for him to prove that the Kings made the wrong decision in trading him, especially this early in his career.

Expect many of the NBA's young stars to put up big numbers, but Haliburton will be the most impressive, as he'll rack up plenty of points and assists while leading Team Isiah to success.

Prediction: Haliburton wins MVP for Team Isiah