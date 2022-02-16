AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 16

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

A battle between two of the young pillars of AEW headlined this week's Dynamite as TNT champion Sammy Guevara defended against Darby Allin.

The showdown between two of the faces of the company's bright future main evented a broadcast that featured the latest in the drama surrounding Inner Circle, an intense grudge match between two top women's contenders and the latest from the unstoppable force that is Wardlow.

Find out what happened, who emerged victoriously and what it means for the company as Revolution draws nearer with this recap of the February 16 broadcast.