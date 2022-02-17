The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Match CardFebruary 17, 2022
- Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg
- Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory (Chamber)
- Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss (Chamber)
- Becky Lynch vs. Lita
- Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville vs. Naomi and Ronda Rousey
- Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
- The Usos vs. Viking Raiders
- Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeMango)
This year's Elimination Chamber will be the first time WWE has used one of its regular pay-per-views for a show in Saudi Arabia, so the event will happen earlier in the day than usual for fans around the world.
Donald Wood
Men's Elimination Chamber
Q: If you were a Vegas bookie, which Superstar would get the best odds to win this match? Why them?
Lesnar would be the favorite. With rumors swirling about a possible champion vs. champion match and WWE's willingness to abruptly end anyone's title reign to give the belt back to him, he is the person most likely to walk out of Elimination Chamber with the belt.
While Lashley deserves to head into WrestleMania 38 as champion, WWE cares more about the match between The Beast Incarnate and Reigns than anything else on the card.
Women's Elimination Chamber
Q: In your personal opinion, who would be the most satisfying winner? Why them?
No one deserves to win the women's Elimination Chamber match more than Belair. After being largely forgotten following her call-up to the main roster, she was finally given the chance to shine and became one of the hottest commodities in the business.
After Lynch treated her like a jobber at SummerSlam, Belair has been relegated to meaningless feuds and matches. Now, she should earn her way into a match with Big Time Becks where she can defeat her and regain her spot at the top of the card.
Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and Naomi
Q: If you were booking this match, how would you set up the finish? Who would win and who would take the pin for the other team?
While it's clear WWE added Deville and Naomi to the match to give two other Superstars a rub from working with Rousey, it should be Deville who takes a clean pinfall loss from Naomi.
Not only does the finish help give Naomi a memorable moment that could have mainstream implications, but it also avoids giving away too much between Rousey and Flair ahead of their WrestleMania match.
Anthony Mango
Men's Elimination Chamber
Q: What would be the most satisfying outcome to this match? Why?
So much has been put on the idea of Lesnar vs. Reigns in a title-for-title match, but it would be a waste to put the WWE Championship as the secondary prize. So I'd love to see anyone but Lesnar win.
Riddle winning and starting a feud with Randy Orton would be cool as there aren't as many options for who could realistically face Styles, Rollins or Lashley to be worth it. Theory's fun to think about, but it's too early in his career.
Women's Elimination Chamber
Q: If you were placing bets, who would you put your money on to win this match? Why them?
Belair. Not only does she have a kayfabe reason to win by being the last to enter, but she's also the best-equipped to face Lynch.
Ripley has had less of a push, so the momentum isn't on her side. Morgan's had her chances and Bliss shouldn't take priority over rehabbing Belair's loss from SummerSlam. Nikki A.S.H. is a heel, as is Doudrop who already fought Lynch at Royal Rumble.
Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg
Q: Lay out how you would put this match together to create the most bang for your buck.
Realistically, "the most bang for your buck" is a ship that's already sailed. These two cannot and won't have a banger match. You're essentially paying for the hype of two names standing in the ring and their pictures on the marquee more than any actual outcome. It'll be under five minutes of Spears with a Superman Punch or two thrown in and nothing else.
It's not even a No Disqualification match, so there can't be any playing around with having a brawl unless that happens prior to the match starting, but even that would be tame compared to what fans would actually want. It's smarter to just manage your expectations, rather than hope to get something great.
Erik Beaston
Men's Elimination Chamber
If you were a Vegas bookie, which Superstar would get the best odds to win this match? Why them?
Lesnar. WWE wants so badly to do Lesnar vs. Reigns at WrestleMania but likely wants to change it up in any way it can. Adding the title vs. title stipulation gives it an air of importance beyond just another Lesnar-Reigns match, which we've seen to varying degrees on that stage already and as recently as Crown Jewel in October.
Unless they have some plan for Cody Rhodes and the WWE title, this is the best option to accomplish its goals.
Women's Elimination Chamber
In your personal opinion, who would be the most satisfying winner? Why them?
The most satisfying choice would be Morgan, if only because she has been booked to come so close but continuously lose. Give her a shot, let her pay off her journey and reap the rewards of another women's star on the level of the Four Horsewomen and Bianca Belair.
Lita vs. Becky Lynch
Everybody assumes Lynch will win. Offer an argument for why Lita should win the Raw women's title.
Everyone loves nostalgia. Lita is a trailblazer, an icon in women's wrestling and a throwback to when the sport was a lot more creative and fun. Let her win the title to pay off her long journey back to the industry and set up a scenario where Lynch must prove all of her claims that she is an all-timer.
Graham Matthews
Men's Elimination Chamber
What would be the most satisfying outcome to this match? Why?
Lashley should have a reign longer than three weeks and deserves to walk into WrestleMania 38 as WWE champion, but almost every champion inside the Elimination Chamber has successfully defended their title over the last decade-plus.
It'd be a satisfying outcome but, arguably, not as satisfying as AJ Styles overcoming the odds and finally getting back a belt he hasn't held in over three years. I don't at all expect it to happen, but it would be a pleasant surprise.
Women's Elimination Chamber
If you were placing bets, who would you put your money on to win this match? Why them?
The women's match is more unpredictable than the men's, but Belair winning is still the best possible outcome given her unfinished business with Lynch. She never avenged her embarrassing loss at SummerSlam and now it has to happen at WrestleMania.
Ripley would be a fine choice as well because she's the freshest possible opponent for Lynch of everyone in Saturday's match, but Belair is the best bet because of what's been teased thus far and all the momentum she has at the moment.
The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio
Who should win this match and why?
The midcard feud between The Miz and The Mysterios has been perfectly fine, but it doesn't matter who goes over with nothing substantial at stake.
At one point, all signs seemed to point to Rey and Dominik facing off at WrestleMania, and if that's still the plan, it would make sense to continue teasing tension between them before then.
Dominik could inadvertently cost his father the win and build toward an eventual split, and The Miz could also use a big win after losing to Edge twice on pay-per-view.
Jeff J
Men's Elimination Chamber
If you were a Vegas bookie, which Superstar would get the best odds to win this match? Why them?
Lesnar would be the supreme favorite in this match. He's already earned a Wrestlemania match with Reigns, and I can see a title vs. title bout adding the ultimate stakes to the main event.
If WWE doesn't go that route, my next guess would be Rollins, who has been the hottest act in WWE over the last few months and a man who's campaigned for the main event spot at 'Mania for years.
Women's Elimination Chamber
In your personal opinion, who would be the most satisfying winner? Why them?
Belair. After her 26-second loss to Lynch at SummerSlam, her perseverance has strengthened and her star shines brilliantly.
Big Time Becks has thwarted her with dastardly tactics since becoming champion, and I couldn't think of a better ending to the Lynch vs. Belair saga than The EST of WWE reclaiming the championship from her nemesis on the same stage where she won her first world title.
This would be the best way to correct a colossal misstep from months past and elevate Belair to legendary status.
Usos vs. The Viking Raiders
Offer an argument for why The Viking Raiders should leave with the tag titles.
The Viking Raiders should win so Reigns has a reason to put The Usos through more "Tribal Trials of Fire." The tough love would lead to a Jimmy vs. Reigns singles match reigniting the inter-family rivalries once again. Plus we could see Main Event Jey Uso get more shine as a singles star, too.
Chris Mueller
Men's Elimination Chamber
What would be the most satisfying outcome to this match? Why?
For me, seeing Lashley retain would be the most satisfying outcome. Having him win the title just to lose it three weeks later feels like a waste, especially since Lashley has proved his worth over and over again as a top star. He deserves that WrestleMania spot.
Women's Elimination Chamber
If you were placing bets, who would you put your money on to win this match? Why them?
If this question had come up before Monday, I would have said Ripley. She had a great showing in the Gauntlet match, but the fact that Belair won and gets to enter the Chamber last makes me feel she is leaving with the win. If not her, WWE will probably use this to push Bliss for her return.
Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
Give your honest analysis of Madcap Moss so far. Do you think he has the potential to be a top star someday?
Moss has the ideal WWE physique and great athleticism, but he needs to ditch this gimmick and the goofy shorts with suspenders if he ever hopes to be taken seriously. It's too early to say if he can ever get to the top, but the potential is there. He just needs a course correction.
Predictions
- Men's Elimination Chamber match: Lesnar (EB, AM, JJ, GM, DW, CM)
- Women's Elimination Chamber match: Bliss (DW), Belair (EB, AM, JJ, GM, CM)
- Lita vs. Becky Lynch (EB, AM, JJ, GM, DW, CM)
- The Usos (EB, AM, JJ, GM, DW) vs. The Viking Raiders (CM)
- Roman Reigns (EB, AM, JJ, GM, DW, CM) vs. Goldberg
- Drew McIntyre (EB, AM, JJ, GM, DW, CM) vs. Madcap Moss
- Rey Mysterio (EB, AM, JJ) vs. The Miz (DW, GM, CM)
- Ronda Rousey and Naomi (EB, AM, JJ, DW, CM) vs. Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair (GM)
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.