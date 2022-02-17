The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card

1 of 7

Men's Elimination Chamber

Q: If you were a Vegas bookie, which Superstar would get the best odds to win this match? Why them?

Lesnar would be the favorite. With rumors swirling about a possible champion vs. champion match and WWE's willingness to abruptly end anyone's title reign to give the belt back to him, he is the person most likely to walk out of Elimination Chamber with the belt.

While Lashley deserves to head into WrestleMania 38 as champion, WWE cares more about the match between The Beast Incarnate and Reigns than anything else on the card.

Women's Elimination Chamber

Q: In your personal opinion, who would be the most satisfying winner? Why them?

No one deserves to win the women's Elimination Chamber match more than Belair. After being largely forgotten following her call-up to the main roster, she was finally given the chance to shine and became one of the hottest commodities in the business.

After Lynch treated her like a jobber at SummerSlam, Belair has been relegated to meaningless feuds and matches. Now, she should earn her way into a match with Big Time Becks where she can defeat her and regain her spot at the top of the card.

Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and Naomi

Q: If you were booking this match, how would you set up the finish? Who would win and who would take the pin for the other team?

While it's clear WWE added Deville and Naomi to the match to give two other Superstars a rub from working with Rousey, it should be Deville who takes a clean pinfall loss from Naomi.

Not only does the finish help give Naomi a memorable moment that could have mainstream implications, but it also avoids giving away too much between Rousey and Flair ahead of their WrestleMania match.