Stars Who Should Attempt to Leave WWE After WrestleMania 38

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

After a lackluster 2022 edition of the Royal Rumble, WWE has shifted gears to Elimination Chamber and the Road to WrestleMania 38.

While some Superstars are being featured on Raw and SmackDown each week and are likely to have a significant role at the marquee event on April 2-3, other talented performers will find themselves on the outside looking in once again.

Here are the wrestlers who are most likely to be ignored on the Road to WrestleMania and should seek a fresh start outside WWE in 2022.

Apollo Crews

Since losing the Intercontinental Championship and ending his feud against Shinsuke Nakamura in September, Apollo Crews has been used as a glorified jobber, taking losses in both singles and tag team competition to the likes AJ Styles and The Street Profits.

With no storyline direction, Crews and his cohort, Commander Azeez, have lost all credibility with the WWE Universe. The once-promising pair should have dominated a midcard division for years, but no one thinks twice now when Crews isn't even part of a 30-man Battle Royal.

At a time when All Elite Wrestling is the hottest product on the market and other promotions like Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are still making their mark, Crews leaving WWE to test the open market would create one of the hottest free agents.

The former IC champion has immense in-ring talent, good looks and an international background that would make him an ideal addition to any roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Crews leaves WWE in 2022, betting on himself could pay off in a huge way.

Shayna Baszler

As a true MMA practitioner and one of the most legitimately tough women on the main roster, Shayna Baszler would be better off outside WWE if she continues to be forgotten on the Road to WrestleMania.

After finding success in Japan and on the American independent scene, her journey in WWE started with a wildly successful championship reign in NXT. Instead of capitalizing on that momentum, she hasn't won a singles match on TV since October.

While being part of the women's Royal Rumble match and sharing a moment with Ronda Rousey was fun, Baszler deserves to be a monster heel who uses brute force and technical prowess to dominate the red and blue brands.

If the return of Rousey doesn't give WWE Creative the incentive to push The Queen of Spades during WrestleMania season, the talented performer would be wise to consider her options both outside WWE in wrestling and the possibility of returning to MMA as a fighter or coach.

Cesaro

For years, fans have used their voices to show WWE management that Cesaro deserves to be pushed consistently as a top star. Instead, he receives sporadic marquee matches and goes missing from television for long periods.

WWE Creative missed an opportunity with The Swiss Superman, and he should find his way to AEW where he can be utilized properly. In an environment where wrestling matters, he would be a king.

Cesaro is one of the best technical wrestlers in modern history, and his unparalleled strength makes him an invaluable addition to any roster. With support from the crowd every time he gets a push, his popularity is undeniable.

If given the opportunity to showcase his ability with another company, the Swiss Superstar could be fighting for a world title or holding a secondary belt for a long period shortly after debuting.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).