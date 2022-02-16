NBA Rising Stars Tournament 2022: Rosters, Snubs, Predictions for USA vs. World

NBA Rising Stars Tournament 2022: Rosters, Snubs, Predictions for USA vs. WorldFebruary 16, 2022
The Rising Stars Challenge returns to NBA All-Star weekend with a new format for the 2022 edition in Cleveland.
The top rookies and sophomores from the NBA will be joined by the top prospects from the G-League Ignite squad in a four-team tournament format.
In previous years, the Rising Stars Challenge had a United States versus the World format, but that went away in the gap year between events. The 2021 edition did not take place over All-Star weekend.
Cade Cunningham, Cole Anthony and Tyrese Maxey are among the most notable names spread across the four teams. They were drafted into four squads coached by NBA legends Isiah Thomas, Rick Barry, James Worthy and Gary Payton.
While there will be a ton of star power on the floor on Friday night, there were a few first-or-second-year stars that missed out despite being deserving of inclusion.
Rising Stars Challenge Rosters
Team Barry
Cade Cunningham (Detroit)
Dyson Daniels (G-League Ignite)
Evan Mobley (Cleveland)
Isaac Okoro (Cleveland)
Alperen Sengun (Houston)
Jae'Sean Tate (Houston)
Franz Wagner (Orlando)
Team Isiah
Precious Achiuwa (Toronto)
Desmond Bane (Memphis)
Saddiq Bey (Detroit)
Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)
Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana)
Jaden Hardy (G-League Ignite)
Isaiah Stewart (Detroit)
Team Payton
LaMelo Ball (Charlotte) - not playing, selected to NBA All-Star Game
Scottie Barnes (Toronto)
Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago)
Chris Duarte (Indiana)
Scoot Henderson (G-League Ignite)
Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota)
Davion Mitchell (Sacramento)
Team Worthy
Cole Anthony (Orlando)
MarJon Beauchamp (G-League Ignite)
Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City)
Jalen Green (Houston)
Herbert Jones (New Orleans)
Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia)
Jalen Suggs (Orlando)
Top Snubs
Cameron Thomas
Cameron Thomas has been an important part of the Brooklyn Nets offense in his rookie season.
The LSU product is averaging 9.3 points per game for a squad that has been without at least one of its superstars for most of the season.
Thomas averaged 10.5 points per contest in January and he extended that scoring form into February. He has six straight double-digit point performances.
Thomas posted 20 or more in four of the last six games and he would have been a valuable asset for any of the four teams in the Rising Stars Challenge.
All of the Rising Stars squads have a ton of distributors, like Cade Cunningham and Tyrese Haliburton, but there is a lack of pure scorers across the board.
Thomas would have had potential to be one of the top scorers in the event, but his shooting form came on to late to be considered for the rosters.
Nah'Shon (Bones) Hyland
Nah'Shon Hyland's trajectory is similar to Thomas in that his role has increased over the last month.
The rookie out of VCU is averaging 10.8 points per game in February and he has four straight double-digit point outings.
Hyland's average playing time has gone up around two minutes in each of the last three months. He has turned into a solid depth piece for the Denver Nuggets.
Hyland's production may not have been consistent throughout the entire season, but he is playing as well as any young player in the NBA heading into the All-Star break.
Predictions
Team Worthy looks to have the best squad on paper of the four entrants into the Rising Stars Challenge.
Orlando Magic teammates Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs can drive the point and there are a few impressive scorers, led by Tyrese Maxey.
Maxey turned into the No. 2 scorer behind Joel Embiid before the Philadelphia 76ers traded for James Harden. An argument can be made that Maxey is the best player coming into the four-team tournament.
Josh Giddey has flirted with triple-doubles on a handful of night for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Jalen Green is turning into one of the better rookies in the league with the Houston Rockets.
Team Worthy has a strong defender in New Orleans' Herbert Jones, who will likely spend most of his time in the paint.
None of the four squads have a dominant big man on the roster, so the lack of size Jones might have given up to other players will not be a concern.
Team Payton took a hit when LaMelo Ball was named as an injury replacement for the NBA All-Star Game.
Team Barry should have more motivation than others because it has two Cleveland Cavaliers players and an Ohio State product in Houston's Jae'Sean Tate. That squad could carry extra drive to win on home hardwood.
Team Isiah carries a strong roster, but it may take a hit depending on Anthony Edwards' status. He left Tuesday night's Minnesota Timberwolves game with a leg injury.
Team Worthy has the deepest lineup and it has not been altered since the announcement a few weeks ago. That squad should come away with the victory.
Prediction: Team Worthy wins four-team tournament.