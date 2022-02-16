NBA Rising Stars Tournament 2022: Rosters, Snubs, Predictions for USA vs. World

2 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Cameron Thomas

Cameron Thomas has been an important part of the Brooklyn Nets offense in his rookie season.

The LSU product is averaging 9.3 points per game for a squad that has been without at least one of its superstars for most of the season.

Thomas averaged 10.5 points per contest in January and he extended that scoring form into February. He has six straight double-digit point performances.

Thomas posted 20 or more in four of the last six games and he would have been a valuable asset for any of the four teams in the Rising Stars Challenge.

All of the Rising Stars squads have a ton of distributors, like Cade Cunningham and Tyrese Haliburton, but there is a lack of pure scorers across the board.

Thomas would have had potential to be one of the top scorers in the event, but his shooting form came on to late to be considered for the rosters.

Nah'Shon (Bones) Hyland

Nah'Shon Hyland's trajectory is similar to Thomas in that his role has increased over the last month.

The rookie out of VCU is averaging 10.8 points per game in February and he has four straight double-digit point outings.

Hyland's average playing time has gone up around two minutes in each of the last three months. He has turned into a solid depth piece for the Denver Nuggets.

Hyland's production may not have been consistent throughout the entire season, but he is playing as well as any young player in the NBA heading into the All-Star break.