Patriots' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The New England Patriots' offseason strategy should be at least partially crafted from the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

New England needs to match the AFC East champion in offensive firepower, and it needs to gear up on defense to stop Josh Allen and Co. in future seasons.

The pressure is on Bill Belichick and Co. to make the right decisions on the free-agent market to improve the roster.

New England made some great calls last season by adding tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.

All of those pieces were nice additions, but the Patriots still need a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver to work with Mac Jones.

New England needs to break down all of the fine details when it comes to the free-agent wide receivers in order to find the best player for Jones. That could lead the Patriots to passing on one or two of the top targets available.