Patriots' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

February 16, 2022
The New England Patriots' offseason strategy should be at least partially crafted from the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
New England needs to match the AFC East champion in offensive firepower, and it needs to gear up on defense to stop Josh Allen and Co. in future seasons.
The pressure is on Bill Belichick and Co. to make the right decisions on the free-agent market to improve the roster.
New England made some great calls last season by adding tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.
All of those pieces were nice additions, but the Patriots still need a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver to work with Mac Jones.
New England needs to break down all of the fine details when it comes to the free-agent wide receivers in order to find the best player for Jones. That could lead the Patriots to passing on one or two of the top targets available.
Mike Williams
Mike Williams earned himself money on the free-agent market with an 1,146-yard, nine-touchdown season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Williams comes into free agency with two 1,000-yard seasons in the last three years.
However, those numbers came as the No. 2 target in a pass-friendly offense.
New England needs a bonafide No. 1 player at the position, and that may be a fine detail that keeps it away from Williams.
Williams could be a strong No. 1 wide receiver anywhere in the league, but the Patriots might be more comfortable with adding a player that already filled the role.
The New England brass could be scarred by the failed draft pick of N'Keal Harry, and it may not be patient with a new signing getting accustomed to the top spot on the depth chart.
New England might be more inclined to go after Davante Adams, Allen Robinson or Odell Beckham Jr. to land a defined top receiver to help Mac Jones in his second season.
Steven Nelson
Steven Nelson also put in a solid contract season to make him a viable candidate on the free-agent market.
However, the former Pittsburgh and Philadelphia player does come with some flaws.
Nelson gave up 12 touchdowns in coverage over the last two seasons. He was burned for seven scores during his last year with the Steelers, and he was scored on five times in 2021 while with the Eagles.
The Patriots are used to having fantastic coverage on the defensive perimeter. J.C. Jackson, who is the top free-agent cornerback, allowed three scoring plays in coverage throughout the 2021 campaign.
New England needs someone who can match the stats of Jackson, if it does not re-sign him, so it can go head-to-head with Buffalo's deep wide receiver group.
If the Patriots sign the wrong player, they may pay for it in the two, or even three, clashes with Josh Allen and Co. per season.
De'Vondre Campbell
New England may have to revamp its linebacker depth if it moves on from Jamie Collins and Dont'a Hightower.
De'Vondre Campbell is one of the most fascinating free-agent linebackers because he broke out at the position with the Green Bay Packers in 2021.
Campbell certainly earned himself a nice contract on the free-agent market, but he may not be for the Patriots.
Campbell is still a one-year wonder if you break down his entire career, and it may be a tough sell for the Patriots to replace Collins and/or Hightower, with someone of his stature.
New England may be more inclined to go after a linebacker with a more extensive track record, or it could attack the position at some point in the 2022 NFL draft.