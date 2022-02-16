Buccaneers' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Alex Menendez/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to make their second franchise-altering decision in three years at quarterback.

Tom Brady's retirement opened up a large hole in the offense that the franchise must fill with the right replacement if it wants to be in the mix for the top spot in the NFC.

Tampa Bay could use the strategy from two years ago and go after one of the major names on the market.

The Buccaneers should make an approach for Aaron Rodgers or Jimmy Garoppolo on the trade front, but if those advances fail, they may be forced to take on the free-agent market. Unfortunately for the Bucs, the best free-agent quarterbacks come with plenty of flaws, including one they are more than familiar with.

Not only do the Bucs have to bring in a quarterback, but they also have to revamp their running back room since their top three players at the position from the 2021 season are free agents.

Tampa Bay can make some improvements through the draft as well, which may be where it turns to if the free agents do not meet its standards.