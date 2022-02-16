NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2022: Top Contenders, Predictions for Exciting Event

1 of 2

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Obi Toppin appears to have the edge over the other three competitors on paper.

The second-year player from the New York Knicks has Slam Dunk Contest experience and also boasts height and weight advantages over the other three dunkers.

Toppin finished second behind Anfernee Simons in the 2021 Slam Dunk Contest. He earned one less point than Simons from the judges in the preliminary round before he lost in the final. Toppin has the potential to deliver the most power because of his build, which could play in his favor when it comes to scoring.

Height and power are not the only factors that will go into determining the Slam Dunk Contest winner, though.

Cole Anthony and Jalen Green are 6'3" and 6'4", respectively, but they could still deliver some powerful dunks, and they may be judged better if they land creative dunks because of the degree of difficulty presented by their heights.

Guards have had some success in recent years. Donovan Mitchell, Hamidou Diallo and Simons won three of the past five exhibitions.

Anthony and Green may have to rely more on creativity to land a few dunks to impress the judges.

Toscano-Anderson is the wild card of the group because he does not play as often as the other three players. The sample size of his dunks is smaller, which makes him more of a dark horse.

However, you do not need to be a regular starter to win the Slam Dunk Contest. Simons, Derrick Jones Jr. and Diallo were not massive contributors to their respective sides when they won the event.