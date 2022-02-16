Stone Cold Must Avoid the Temptation of a WWE Return at WrestleMania 38

Credit: WWE

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin retired from professional wrestling in 2003 following an epic encounter with The Rock at WrestleMania XIX, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has revealed WWE has made overtures to him for a return to the ring at this year's Granddaddy of Them All.

Per the report, Kevin Owens would be the opponent.

While there is reason to be excited about the potential return of the Attitude Era icon, Austin must resist the urge to step back into the squared circle and damage what was a storybook ending to one of the greatest runs in sports-entertainment history.

Preserve the Legacy

Austin's career ended 19 years ago with a loss to The Rock on wrestling's biggest stage. It was the dramatic conclusion to an epic trilogy of WrestleMania encounters, and afterward, he walked up the stage, saluted the fans and never competed again.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Best of all, no one knew at the time that they had witnessed the end of his in-ring career.

The toughest SOB in WWE history walked away, not with the pomp and circumstance of a Ric Flair or Shawn Michaels, but with a no-nonsense exit reflecting his character. Since then, the final image fans have had of Austin as a competitor was that encounter with The Rock.

Returning for a rushed match, even if the opponent is the excellent Owens, tarnishes that legacy.

The story would be thrown-together, the match would be shoved onto the card rather than being built to gradually. The program would be just another one on a show full of them rather than providing fans and Austin himself the return scenario they deserve.

It would feel too much like a cash-grab from a guy who has always been very protective of the Stone Cold character and what it would take to get him back in the ring.

Yes, Wrestlemania is in Dallas, Austin was a big part of the initial advertising and fans would love to see The Texas Rattlesnake open up a can of whoop-ass.

That can be accomplished without forcing an actual match that, at this point, would only end up disappointing an audience who long pondered if they would see their favorite antihero back in the ring.

The Alternative

The last time WrestleMania rolled through Dallas, Austin joined Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels for a harmless segment that led to him dropping all three members of The New Day with Stone Cold Stunners.

The exchange between the 57-year-old and Owens would certainly be more intense, but it would follow the same format without promising a match.

KO taking to the ring to degrade Texas, happy that he did not have to compete in front of them, would raise the heat level. The sound of glass shattering and Austin stomping to the ring before coming face-to-face with Owens would be a moment, and we know there is nothing more WWE likes than to create moments.

A back-and-forth between two great talkers would captivate the audience before a Stunner puts KO's lights out and Austin opens a beer, flips a couple of middle fingers and stands center stage at AT&T Stadium.

Give the Texas fans their hometown hero, let the audience soak up another electrifying appearance by Austin and give Owens the rub of being involved with him in such a significant segment.

Austin doesn't have to rush into a match that would not be strong enough from a heat perspective to warrant a return to the ring and, if management is so intent on doing the match with Owens, you have a jumping-off point for what will be an enormous Los Angeles show the following year.

Anything is better than throwing together a match with only six weeks of the build when we are talking about one of the most iconic performers in entertainment history.

Once that genie is out of the bottle, there is no going back and Austin will be judged based on how "worth it" the decision to return proves to be. Make sure it's the right call beforehand and save everyone involved any disappointment.