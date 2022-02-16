NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2022 Rosters, Start Time, TV Info and More

0 of 3

NBA All-Star Weekend is always a popular, star-studded event.

Fans and celebrities flock to the annual midseason classic to see the league's biggest stars put on a show to remember. But more and more, celebrities are becoming a big part of the weekend—both on and off the court.

That's why the Celebrity All-Star Game is a must-see event at the Wolstein Center on Friday.

This year, 21 superstars from movies, television, music, sports and social media will be involved. Heavyweights like Migos rapper Quavo, rapper Jack Harlow, comedian Tiffany Haddish and professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston will be suiting up for the game.

And with this year's game being played in Cleveland for the first time since 1997, famous Clevelanders like Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, will also be in uniform.

The celebrities will be coached by Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton.

Matt James of The Bachelor will play for Team Walton, while singer-songwriter Kane Brown will play for Team Nique.

Outside of seeing which celebrity has game, fans are curious about who will win MVP. Here's a quick look at how to catch the action and who's favored to take home the MVP.