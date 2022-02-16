NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2022 Rosters, Start Time, TV Info and More

NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2022 Rosters, Start Time, TV Info and MoreFebruary 16, 2022
NBA All-Star Weekend is always a popular, star-studded event.
Fans and celebrities flock to the annual midseason classic to see the league's biggest stars put on a show to remember. But more and more, celebrities are becoming a big part of the weekend—both on and off the court.
That's why the Celebrity All-Star Game is a must-see event at the Wolstein Center on Friday.
This year, 21 superstars from movies, television, music, sports and social media will be involved. Heavyweights like Migos rapper Quavo, rapper Jack Harlow, comedian Tiffany Haddish and professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston will be suiting up for the game.
And with this year's game being played in Cleveland for the first time since 1997, famous Clevelanders like Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, will also be in uniform.
The celebrities will be coached by Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton.
Matt James of The Bachelor will play for Team Walton, while singer-songwriter Kane Brown will play for Team Nique.
Outside of seeing which celebrity has game, fans are curious about who will win MVP. Here's a quick look at how to catch the action and who's favored to take home the MVP.
TV Information
Date: Friday, Feb. 18
Time: 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT
Venue: Wolstein Center, Cleveland
TV and live steam: ESPN
Rosters
Team Nique
Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter)
Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge winner)
Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model)
Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter and Cleveland native)
Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)
Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)
Matt James (ABC’s The Bachelor)
Quavo (rapper, recording artist)
Ranveer Singh (actor)
Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor)
Anderson Varejao (former Cleveland Cavaliers player)
Team Walton
Anuel AA (rapper)
Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)
Kane Brown (singer, songwriter)
Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)
Booby Gibson (former Cleveland Cavaliers player)
Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress and author)
Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist)
Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)
Anjali Ranadive (singer, songwriter)
Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion)
MVP Predictions
Of everyone in the lineups, Quavo is always a threat to win MVP.
The Migos rapper won it in 2018 after scoring 19 points and grabbing five rebounds to lead Team Clippers to a 75-66 win over Team Lakers.
So he's sure to bring his A-game, but so will others like Myles Garrett, who is rumored to be quite the basketball player.
"We have Myles Garrett, OK," Team Nique assistant coach Kendrick Perkins said on NBA Today. "And if anybody hasn't seen Myles Garrett hoop, you need to go watch film. We already know he got muscles on top of muscles, 6 percent body fat, probably a 40-inch vertical. He actually can play. So we're gonna run our offense through him."
There are a couple of former players like Booby Gibson and Anderson Varejao who will be in action, but normally they aren't the focus for the award.
With that in mind, it wouldn't be a bad move to wager on Garrett to win the MVP.