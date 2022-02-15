NBA Rumors: Analyzing Buzz Surrounding Goran Dragic, Dennis Schroder and More

1 of 3

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Goran Dragic was traded in August and then again at the deadline, and each time the transaction wasn't about him. In the first, he made the money work on Kyle Lowry's trade to the Miami Heat. In the second, he helped the Toronto Raptors add Thaddeus Young, while the San Antonio Spurs gained a first-round pick.

The next time Dragic changes jerseys, though, it will be all about him.

The veteran guard and the Spurs "agreed to a contract buyout" Tuesday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, and a host of championship hopefuls already have close eyes on the proceedings. The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers are all planning to take part in the pursuit, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dragic's prime might be behind him, but he remains plenty capable of piloting a second-team offense and injecting it with scoring, shot-making and shot creation. Just last season, he was one of only five players to average at least 13 points and four assists in fewer than 30 minutes per outing, a distinction he shared with Mike Conley, Derrick Rose, D'Angelo Russell and LaMelo Ball.