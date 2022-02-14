WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 14

1 of 4

Bobby Lashley and MVP opened the show with a promo talking about the upcoming Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

As expected, they were soon joined by one of the challengers to give his retort. Seth Rollins came out and complimented Lashley's outfit before putting over his own shiny suit.

Riddle came out on his scooter wearing a toga to claim he would win the Chamber match. Austin Theory joined them to talk about the lessons he has learned from Vince McMahon.

AJ Styles came out next and said his piece before Lashley verbally trashed everybody in the ring. That is when Lesnar finally made his presence felt.

Theory tried to jump on Lesnar's back and overshot him, so The Beast sent him flying with a German suplex before finishing him off with the F-5.

Grade: C

Analysis

Whenever WWE has a big match with multiple participants at a pay-per-view, we always get at least one segment with all of the Superstars talking in the ring, and it usually happens during the go-home show before the event.

They trot people out at regular intervals to speak a few sentences. It's supposed to hype up the crowd for the upcoming match, and sometimes it works, but this segment was as bland as it gets.

Nothing that happened here was terrible, it just didn't do anything to make the match more interesting. Lesnar taking out Theory was fun but that was about it.