WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 14

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 14February 15, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on February 14.
It may have been Valentine's Day but that doesn't mean the men and women of WWE weren't beating each other up like it was any other day.
Brock Lesnar and Lita both returned to Raw to discuss their upcoming matches at the Elimination Chamber event that takes place on Saturday.
Riddle threw himself and Randy Orton and toga party to celebrate winning last week's quiz bowl, and AJ Styles challenged Damian Priest for the United States Championship.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on WWE Raw.
Opening Segment
Bobby Lashley and MVP opened the show with a promo talking about the upcoming Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.
As expected, they were soon joined by one of the challengers to give his retort. Seth Rollins came out and complimented Lashley's outfit before putting over his own shiny suit.
Riddle came out on his scooter wearing a toga to claim he would win the Chamber match. Austin Theory joined them to talk about the lessons he has learned from Vince McMahon.
AJ Styles came out next and said his piece before Lashley verbally trashed everybody in the ring. That is when Lesnar finally made his presence felt.
Theory tried to jump on Lesnar's back and overshot him, so The Beast sent him flying with a German suplex before finishing him off with the F-5.
Grade: C
Analysis
Whenever WWE has a big match with multiple participants at a pay-per-view, we always get at least one segment with all of the Superstars talking in the ring, and it usually happens during the go-home show before the event.
They trot people out at regular intervals to speak a few sentences. It's supposed to hype up the crowd for the upcoming match, and sometimes it works, but this segment was as bland as it gets.
Nothing that happened here was terrible, it just didn't do anything to make the match more interesting. Lesnar taking out Theory was fun but that was about it.
Dirty Dawgs vs. Street Profits
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins hyped up tonight's lineup before they went to the ring to battle Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in tag team action.
Tommaso Ciampa was on commentary to check this out after what happened between him and Ziggler last Tuesday. Ford almost scored the win right away, but Roode broke up the pin and helped his partner take control.
The Showoff had the upper hand until Ford hit a kick to the head. Both men made the tag and Dawkins began taking it to Roode with a series of high-impact moves.
Roode planted him with a nice spinebuster for a two-count. Ziggler was distracted by Ciampa while the Profits finished off his partner for the win.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This was a short match that seemed designed to push Ziggler's feud with Ciampa more than anything else. Thankfully, the few minutes of action we got had some fun moments.
The Profits winning while Roode took the loss for his team all made sense, especially if WWE wants Ford and Dawkins to be in the tag title scene after RK-Bro and Alpha Academy finish their feud.
AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest (U.S. Title)
After squaring off last week, Priest and Styles met for a rematch with the U.S. title on the line on Monday's show.
They started off trading some stiff strikes that led to Priest taking control for a few moments. Styles dished out a little punishment before The Archer of Infamy hit him with a backbreaker.
The Phenomenal One started to pick up some steam and hit a running forearm. Priest countered the Styles Clash and slammed Styles on his chest for a near-fall.
Styles hit the Pele Kick out of nowhere before sending Priest over the top rope with a clothesline. Priest yanked him to the floor and kicked his legs out from beneath him.
Priest was smart enough to avoid the Phenomenal Forearm before he rolled Styles up for the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Everything we saw in this match looked good, there just wasn't enough of it. These two proved they had great chemistry last week, so a lot of people were expecting something a little more competitive this week.
Styles shaking Priest's hand after it was over was a nice touch, but having Styles lose this quickly just days before he steps inside the Elimination Chamber seemed like a weird call.
If Priest had won a long, grueling match, it would have given Styles an excuse for why he would be off his game in the Chamber. Instead, Styles will likely lose that match even though he will be relatively fresh when it happens.
Omos vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin took on the giant Omos in a handicap match that still seemed unfair to the duo despite having the number advantage.
Omos easily pushed Alexander away at first, but Benjamin and Alexander tried to use some double-team tactics to take over.
Omos caught Alexander by the throat during a springboard and hit the two-handed chokeslam for the win.
Grade: C
Analysis
It is never going to be fun to see two talented guys like Alexander and Benjamin getting jobbed out like this, but you have to admit that this worked to make Omos look like a monster.
WWE management clearly sees something in Omos, so we can expect to see him steamroll over more competitors before he likely wins the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 38.