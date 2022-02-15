John Cena's 5 Most Realistic Opponents for Potential WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Although he hasn't been a regular on WWE TV for the better part of the past five years, it just doesn't feel like WrestleMania season without John Cena.

Big Match John was a 'Mania constant for over a decade and a half, having made his Show of Shows in-ring debut in 2004. From there, he competed in many marquee matches at the illustrious event against a plethora of top talent and walked away with gold on a handful of occasions.

Not counting his Firefly Fun House affair with Bray Wyatt two years ago, his last formal WrestleMania match was with The Undertaker in 2018, and even that didn't last more than a few minutes. Before then, you'd have to go back to WrestleMania 33 when he teamed with Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse.

In other words, the WWE Universe is overdue for a high-profile Cena matchup on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Of course, it's a lot easier said than done given how busy he's been in Hollywood in recent years, making his wrestling appearances much more sporadic.

His last run with Roman Reigns over the summer was a success, and if his schedule were to allow it, a match at WrestleMania 38 against any of the following five opponents would be a welcome addition to the star-studded card.